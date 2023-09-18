“The Drive with Zach Bye and Denver, Colorado’s own Phillip Lindsay” headlines new lineup

DENVER – Bonneville Denver announced today a new lineup on Denver’s Sports Station 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM) that will go into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

“The Drive with Zach Bye and Denver, Colorado’s own Phillip Lindsay” begins a new era for the station’s flagship program airing weekdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Denver native raised in the Mile High City, Lindsay gained notoriety locally as a star running back at Denver South High School. He then attended the University of Colorado where he became a team captain and the school’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards and yards from scrimmage. Lindsay then joined the Denver Broncos where he was named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie and posted consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

“I can’t put into words how thrilled I am to team up with Zach and begin my new career in this city that means absolutely everything to me,” said Lindsay. “I know what it means to be from Denver, I’ve lived here my entire life. This is my city. This is my home. I’m going to give it everything I’ve got, just like I did every time I stepped on the field here.”

Lindsay will team with Zach Bye, who has spent the past seven years hosting middays at 104.3 The Fan as well as DenverSports.com’s “Mile High Hoops” podcast. “It remains incredibly humbling to be a part of this community and 104.3 The Fan,” said Bye. “I’m honored to join Phil, as we carry on the incredible legacy of ‘The Drive’ while making the show our own.”

Replacing Bye as Brandon Stokley’s partner will be Josh Dover on the new program “Stokley and Josh,” airing weekdays from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Dover joins the station after spending the past seven years in Denver with Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KKSE-FM) where he hosted middays. Like Lindsay, Dover has significant local ties to the Denver area where he graduated from Northglenn High School and recently served as the In-Arena Host of the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets. “I grew up here in Denver listening to The Fan and began my radio career dreaming of becoming a host on the station,” said Dover. “I’m pinching myself that I’ll have the opportunity to team up with Stoke every day to talk about the teams I love and do it on The Fan.”

104.3 The Fan will extend their popular morning show “Schlereth and Evans” by an additional hour. Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans will broadcast from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. weekday mornings.

“We are proud to usher in a new generation here on 104.3 The Fan,” said Bonneville Denver SVP/Market Manager Katie Reid. “This new lineup will provide a stable and consistent listening experience for our audience. We’re extremely excited to welcome both Phil and Josh, as their high character, dynamic personalities and passion for their Denver community will resonate deeply with our audience.”

Denver’s Sports Station 104.3 The Fan Weekday Lineup – Starting Sept. 19

6a-10a – “Schlereth and Evans” (Mark Schlereth and Mike Evans)

10a-2p – “Stokley and Josh” (Brandon Stokley and Josh Dover)

2p-6p – “The Drive with Zach Bye and Denver, Colorado’s own Phillip Lindsay” (Zach Bye and Phillip Lindsay)

6p-7p – “Denver Sports Tonight” (DenverSports.com Digital Team)

In addition to the terrestrial radio signal, 104.3 The Fan programming can be streamed live or replayed on-demand at DenverSports.com or on the free Denver Sports mobile app.