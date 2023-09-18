Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Sean Payton might be ready to put training wheels back on Russell Wilson

Sep 17, 2023, 6:34 PM

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 10: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos talks to head coach Sean P...

DENVER, COLORADO - SEPTEMBER 10: Russell Wilson #3 of the Denver Broncos talks to head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos during the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field At Mile High on September 10, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos scored more points on Sunday than they had at any other time since Russell Wilson joined the orange and blue—yet a large chunk of the game, the home team’s attack looked incompetent.

Wilson threw a successful hail mary in a 35-33 loss at the buzzer to the Washington Commanders in Sunday’s Week 2 contest. The Broncos blew an 18-point lead and went nearly 40 minutes without finding the end zone in the defeat. Perhaps most concerning was Wilson, who has 27 career fourth-quarter comebacks, having no sense of urgency as Denver drove down 11 points late in the final period.

“It was more than just one drive,” Sean Payton said postgame. “There were a number of drives where we were late with personal, getting out of the huddle took a while, that’s gotta change. I was burning timeouts in the first half, I’m not used to doing. We gotta be better, I gotta be better, Russ has got be sharper with getting the play out. If we need to wristband it we will.”

Denver came out firing with three touchdowns on the first three drives. And Wilson seemingly was going to get his wish of more chances with the ball after Week 1 saw the Broncos offense only get six drives. But drive four was a game-shifting Wilson fumble and then Denver went sleepy on offense.

“I had two or three player where we could’ve been a little bit faster,” Wilson said. “We’ve got to be cleaner. We’ll be cleaner next time.”

Whether Wilson will wear the wristband or not is unknown, but he always is striving to be better. Meanwhile his coach, an offensive mastermind, more or less aid it may be time to tone it down even more on Russ—a big part of his gameplan this offseason.

Funny enough last year’s head coach Nathaniel Hackett got off to a 2-1 start and was at the center of a bunch of controversy when former Wilson coach in Seattle Pete Carroll said the quarterback didn’t like wearing play-calling wristbands.

Two games in and Wilson’s offense under Payton is a few tips away from only nine second-half points. Given an 0-2 start and a tough game on the road next week, it’s hard to see a major turnaround coming for Wilson and that may mean bad things about his future in the Mile High City after a lousy first season.

***

Broncos

Sean Payton...

Will Petersen

Broncos fall apart in stunning fashion, Sean Payton tries to explain

The Broncos were outscored 32-12 after earning a big lead, and an ugly 35-33 loss dropped them to 0-2 on the year with plenty of questions

22 hours ago

Brandon Johnson after a Denver Broncos touchdown...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson slings miracle TD, but controversial no call costs Broncos

The Denver Broncos were done for—dead—about to lose for the second straight week at home, that is until Russell Wilson dropped back

22 hours ago

Kareem Jackson...

Will Petersen

Broncos S Kareem Jackson ejected for dirty hit on Washington TE

Kareem Jackson was ejected after the play on Logan Thomas in the end zone; Thomas somehow held onto the ball for a TD

22 hours ago

Riley Moss...

Andrew Mason

Broncos-Commanders inactives: Riley Moss remains sidelined

Third-round pick Riley Moss was back to full practice this week, but he remains out of uniform as the Broncos take on the Commanders.

22 hours ago

Denver Broncos...

Andrew Mason

For Denver Broncos, 0-2 starts have been deadly

The Denver Broncos have never overcome an 0-2 start to even have a winning season ... let alone be a playoff team.

2 days ago

Greg Dulcich...

Andrew Mason

For the third time in two years, Greg Dulcich goes on IR

The Broncos shifted Greg Dulcich to injured reserve Saturday, meaning he will miss at least four games with his latest hamstring injury.

2 days ago

Sean Payton might be ready to put training wheels back on Russell Wilson