Russell Wilson slings miracle TD, but controversial no call costs Broncos

Sep 17, 2023, 5:58 PM

Brandon Johnson after a Denver Broncos touchdown...

Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos were done for—dead—about to lose for the second straight week at home, that is until Russell Wilson dropped back with three seconds left from midfield.

The veteran quarterback slung a pinball toward the end zone that was tipped two, three, maybe four times before Brandon Johnson caught an all-time touchdown to cut the Commanders lead to 35-33 as time expired.

So Sean Payton’s crew needed a two for the tie. Wilson dropped back again and looked for Courtland Sutton on the near side in hopes of sending the contest to overtime.

The pass was batted away and most in Broncos Country will say it should have been pass interference on Benjamin St-Juste.

Of course pass interference is not reviewable despite the league making it so for a year after the 2019 NFC Title Game. No flag was thrown as the Los Angeles Rams got away with an obvious pass interference foul, helping to cost the Saints (and Payton) a Super Bowl berth.

Because of the no call the Broncos fall to the challenging spot of 0-2, dropping two home games against middle of the road teams to start their season. In the game, Denver blew a big first half lead of 18 points, and failed to score a touchdown for 40 minutes until the wild ending.

***

