The real Russell Wilson has finally arrived in Denver, it’s nice to meet him

Russell Wilson’s brother is named Harrison, the quarterback is a part owner in his brother’s “Limitless Minds” company, a business venture focused on manufacturing medical devices while helping other brands optimize their growth.

Uh….ya know…whatever that means. I’m sure it’s awesome.

But maybe Harrison had another job last year, perhaps Harrison was actually the quarterback of the Denver Broncos.

Maybe we weren’t seeing the real Russell last year. Maybe, just maybe, the Broncos fans got Harry. If you were casting a movie perhaps you can afford Stephen Baldwin, not Alec Baldwin. If you are hosting an autograph signing, maybe it’s easier to get Jackson Mahomes instead of Patrick Mahomes.

Hey, who hasn’t wanted to see the comedian Gallagher, but you just didn’t have the bucks, so you went to see Gallagher Too? It’s the real Gallagher’s brother Ron, not Leo. They both smash watermelons. What’s the difference?

There are all sorts of ways to get a discount version of the original. Major League 2 wasn’t as good as the first. I’m not really sure how Kevin’s family forgot him AGAIN in Home Alone 2. I have no idea what they were thinking when they made Hangover 3. Some things just get watered down so the same sort of sounds the same, but the quality isn’t nearly as good.

I think that’s what happened with Wilson. It’s as if we got the football version of Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian’s little know cousin, Karly Kardashian. Same name but missing some teeth and way more tattoos. Even Manti Teo’s girlfriend thinks Russell Wilson from last year was an imposter.

But all seems to be right in the world now that Russ took a picture of his cute kid with a lizard-looking thing on some vague beach. In the photo, Russ is clad only in a bathing suit and looks like the slim and trim champion we all envisioned him to be when he was first traded from Seattle.

As somebody who would rather bathe with shards of glass rather than post a photo of myself shirtless on social media, to see Wilson’s confidence was inspiring. Last year was Harry, this year it’s Russell.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton said at the NFL Combine that he would park a car at the Broncos facility with no mirrors to represent not looking at the past. Who could argue with that suggestion?

It’s pointless to dwell on how things failed. Perhaps, there’s a certain catharsis in flushing out last year’s demons. We thought things were bad and now we know they were bad based on the investigation done by The Athletic which focused on how bad things were. Ok, we all get it. The coaches were terrible, the private office was stupid, the personal coach for Wilson—Jake Heaps—was a bad concept, and it’s not a good idea in the off-season to eat all of the carbs, yep check, check, check and check.

Are we done yet?

The choice to burn it to the ground by firing George Paton and by getting rid of Wilson via a post-June 1st designation has gone by the wayside. Like Frank Stallone trying to one-up Sylvester Stallone, it is just a reality, so let’s move on.

While it’s been brutal these past few years as there have been so many commonsense solutions, we are stuck where we are and it’s probably not the right thing to bemoan the fact, we got Austin Swift instead of Taylor. I wasn’t all that interested in seeing WALK DMC, but hey, at least they tried to put on a show. Earth, Wind and Flame just weren’t the same as Phillip Bailey’s band, so I won’t count on being as entertained at the Lafayette People’s fair as I would be at Red Rocks.

Russell Wilson has dumped the office and a bunch of weight. He has hired a new publicist who is simply getting paid to tell him to shut up more often. Payton has told Wilson through the media to chill out as he would rather talk to Joe Montana at a dinner table rather than what they are going to do on third and six. All of it seems to be working, at least, so far.

Russell Wilson, the real Russell Wilson seems to be back. Hey, Russ, it’s nice to meet you. Let’s not Ride.

