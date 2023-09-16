Broncos giving away Super Bowl XXXIII replica rings Sunday

DENVER — It’s not the real thing. But the Broncos will give the first 25,000 fans through the gates at Empower Field on Sunday a little bling.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the team’s second world championship, the Broncos will distribute replica Super Bowl rings prior to Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

This Sunday, we're celebrating going 🔙 to 🔙! The first 25,000 fans to enter #WASvsDEN will receive this replica SB XXXIII ring. 👀 First come, first serve, no re-entry and only one per ticketed guest. pic.twitter.com/EVMhoBcJfn — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 16, 2023

The Broncos will celebrate the 1998 team at halftime Sunday. The current team will wear white jerseys and white pants to honor the 1998 Broncos, who wore that same uniform combination during the 34-19 Super Bowl XXXIII win over the Atlanta Falcons. It will mark the first time the Broncos have gone white-on-white at home since a November 2003 win over the San Diego Chargers.

SUPER BOWL XXXIII ISN’T ALL THAT’S BEING COMMEMORATED

The Broncos will also honor Super Bowl 50-winning edge rusher DeMarcus Ware prior to kickoff. The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted Ware into its ranks last month.

There will be something missing from Sunday’s game, however. As first reported by KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis, Thunder will not run on the field for pregame introductions and after scores. This is the fourth iteration of Thunder, with the first being introduced in 1993.

Thunder’s rider, Ann Judge, is competing in a horse show in Ohio this weekend. For safety reasons, it would be unwise to have an unfamiliar rider guiding the horse in a hectic, sensory-intensive environment like a football game.

Thus, Thunder IV will remain in the stable.

