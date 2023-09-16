Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos giving away Super Bowl XXXIII replica rings Sunday

Sep 16, 2023, 12:43 PM

Super Bowl XXXIII...

(Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

(Photo by Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — It’s not the real thing. But the Broncos will give the first 25,000 fans through the gates at Empower Field on Sunday a little bling.

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of the team’s second world championship, the Broncos will distribute replica Super Bowl rings prior to Sunday’s game against the Washington Commanders.

The Broncos will celebrate the 1998 team at halftime Sunday. The current team will wear white jerseys and white pants to honor the 1998 Broncos, who wore that same uniform combination during the 34-19 Super Bowl XXXIII win over the Atlanta Falcons. It will mark the first time the Broncos have gone white-on-white at home since a November 2003 win over the San Diego Chargers.

SUPER BOWL XXXIII ISN’T ALL THAT’S BEING COMMEMORATED

The Broncos will also honor Super Bowl 50-winning edge rusher DeMarcus Ware prior to kickoff. The Pro Football Hall of Fame inducted Ware into its ranks last month.

There will be something missing from Sunday’s game, however. As first reported by KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis, Thunder will not run on the field for pregame introductions and after scores. This is the fourth iteration of Thunder, with the first being introduced in 1993.

Thunder’s rider, Ann Judge, is competing in a horse show in Ohio this weekend. For safety reasons, it would be unwise to have an unfamiliar rider guiding the horse in a hectic, sensory-intensive environment like a football game.

Thus, Thunder IV will remain in the stable.

***

Broncos

Denver Broncos...

Andrew Mason

For Denver Broncos, 0-2 starts have been deadly

The Denver Broncos have never overcome an 0-2 start to even have a winning season ... let alone be a playoff team.

19 hours ago

Greg Dulcich...

Andrew Mason

For the third time in two years, Greg Dulcich goes on IR

The Broncos shifted Greg Dulcich to injured reserve Saturday, meaning he will miss at least four games with his latest hamstring injury.

19 hours ago

Chase Young...

Cecil Lammey

How do the Broncos get a win on Sunday against the Commanders?

Denver is looking to get their first W of the season in Week 2, but it won't be easy against a Washington team with a lot of defensive talent

19 hours ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Jerry Jeudy good to go for Broncos against Commanders

After practicing for a third-straight day, Jerry Jeudy is in line to return from a hamstring injury Sunday against Washington.

2 days ago

Randy Gregory...

Cecil Lammey

How Can the Denver Broncos Beat the Washington Commanders? Orange and Blue Today 9.15

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include – don’t sleep on QB Sam Howell and the Commanders’ offense, growing roles for backup players, how does the injury to Frank Clark impact the Broncos defense, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Greg Penner...

Jake Shapiro

Greg Penner is already among NFL’s most powerful owners

Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner will join some of the biggest named owners in the NFL in a new committee formed by league commissioner Roger Goodell

2 days ago

Broncos giving away Super Bowl XXXIII replica rings Sunday