The Broncos 2023 uniform schedule includes an unexpected twist

The Broncos have nine home games this season. They have four different jerseys.

And over that neuftet of contests at Empower Field at Mile High, fans will see the Broncos wear all of them.

The Broncos 2023 uniform schedule became public Monday, and it includes the Broncos wearing white jerseys at home for the first time in 20 years. They’ll don the white jerseys for the Week 2 home game agains the Washington Commanders.

They last donned white at home for a Nov. 16, 2003 game against the San Diego Chargers.

The Broncos already announced that they would wear their white “Snowcapped” helmets with throwback-template orange jerseys and pants for two games: Week 5 against the New York Jets and Week 16 against the New England Patriots.

Denver will also wear blue jerseys for its Week 11 Sunday Night Football clash with the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 19.

White jerseys made occasional appearances at home for the Broncos over the years. The 1971 Broncos wore white jerseys with orange pants for the entire season. The 1980 Broncos wore white for their opening two home games, against the Chargers and the Cowboys. Three years later, the Broncos opened their home slate by donning white for home games against Philadelphia, the then-Los Angeles Raiders and Cincinnati.

But after 1983, it didn’t happen for 20 years — and only then by league edict.

In Week 2 of the 2003 season, the Broncos played at San Diego. The Chargers intended to wear white for their home game. But the Broncos packed their white jerseys instead. Thus, the NFL mandated that the Chargers would have jersey choice for the rematch two months later. San Diego wore its navy-blue jerseys, forcing the Broncos to wear white for the first — and to date, only — regular-season game at their current stadium.

WHY WHITE IN WEEK 2?

The rationale behind wearing white jerseys in Week 2 is to commemorate the 1998 Super Bowl XXXIII-winning team, which the club will honor that weekend. The Broncos defeated Atlanta, 34-19, in white-over-white.

That’s similar to how the Broncos wore blue jerseys with white pants for a home game against the Green Bay Packers in 2015, when the club held a reunion for the 1997 team that won Super Bowl XXXII. Denver wore blue jerseys with white pants for that 33-24 win over the Packers on Jan. 25, 1998.

The Broncos’ full 2023 jersey schedule:

Week 1, Sep. 10 vs. Las Vegas: Orange

Week 2, Sep. 17 vs. Washington: White

Week 3, Sep. 24 at Miami: Orange

Week 4, Oct. 1 at Chicago: White

Week 5, Oct. 8 vs. N.Y. Jets: Orange “Color Rush” with white helmets

Week 6, Oct. 12 at Kansas City: White

Week 7, Oct. 22 vs. Green Bay: Orange

Week 8, Oct. 29 vs. Kansas City: Orange

Week 10, Nov. 13 at Buffalo: White

Week 11, Nov. 19 vs. Minnesota: Blue

Week 12, Nov. 26 vs. Cleveland: Orange

Week 13, Dec. 3 at Houston: White

Week 14, Dec. 10 at L.A. Chargers: White

Week 15, Dec. 16 or 17 at Detroit: White

Week 16, Dec. 24 vs. New England: Orange “Color Rush” with white helmets

Week 17, Dec. 31 vs. L.A. Chargers: Orange

Week 18, Jan. 6 or 7 at Las Vegas: White

