Avalanche add a 12-year veteran winger with more than 200 goals

The Colorado Avalanche continue to remake their roster after a disappointing Round 1 exit last spring.

The team is signing winger Tomas Tatar to a one-year deal, and he’ll compete for a role on either the second or third-line for the Avs this upcoming season.

We have agreed to terms with Tomas Tatar on a one-year deal. Welcome to Colorado, Tomas 🎉#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/MeXiq1DNLv — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 12, 2023

Tatar has played in 783 games career NHL games and knows how to find the back of the net. He has 211 goals and 244 assists, good for 455 career points. Tatar has spent time with the Red Wings, Golden Knights, Canadiens and Devils over his 12-year career.

“Tomas has been a consistent, productive player throughout his NHL career,” Avs GM Chris MacFarland said in a press release from the team. “He is a veteran winger who brings scoring depth to our middle six and can contribute at both ends of the ice. We are excited to have him under contract for this season.”

The Avalanche will welcome back to their top players like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin (we think), but have otherwise overhauled their depth scoring this offseason.

MacFarland and president Joe Sakic have added the likes of Ryan Johansen, Ross Colton, Jonathan Drouin and Miles Wood over the last several months.

The Avs will start training camp later this month before the real deal kicks off Oct. 11 in Los Angeles. They’ll look to win their second Stanley Cup in three years, and guys like Tatar should help in that quest.

