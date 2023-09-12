Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche add a 12-year veteran winger with more than 200 goals

Sep 12, 2023, 9:58 AM

Tomas Tatar Avalanche...

(Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche continue to remake their roster after a disappointing Round 1 exit last spring.

The team is signing winger Tomas Tatar to a one-year deal, and he’ll compete for a role on either the second or third-line for the Avs this upcoming season.

Tatar has played in 783 games career NHL games and knows how to find the back of the net. He has 211 goals and 244 assists, good for 455 career points. Tatar has spent time with the Red Wings, Golden Knights, Canadiens and Devils over his 12-year career.

“Tomas has been a consistent, productive player throughout his NHL career,” Avs GM Chris MacFarland said in a press release from the team. “He is a veteran winger who brings scoring depth to our middle six and can contribute at both ends of the ice. We are excited to have him under contract for this season.”

The Avalanche will welcome back to their top players like Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Valeri Nichushkin (we think), but have otherwise overhauled their depth scoring this offseason.

MacFarland and president Joe Sakic have added the likes of Ryan Johansen, Ross Colton, Jonathan Drouin and Miles Wood over the last several months.

The Avs will start training camp later this month before the real deal kicks off Oct. 11 in Los Angeles. They’ll look to win their second Stanley Cup in three years, and guys like Tatar should help in that quest.

***

Avalanche

Ball Arena...

Jake Shapiro

Ball Arena survey shows off fancier seats, more expensive prices

The Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets aren't going anywhere anytime soon but their home, Ball Arena, may soon get a touch-up

12 days ago

Rantanen MacKinnon Makar...

Will Petersen

Colorado Avalanche will have 15 games on ESPN, TNT this year

Highlights include the Colorado Avalanche playing the Kings in their opener on TNT and their home opener against the Blackhawks on ESPN

14 days ago

Joel Kiviranta...

Will Petersen

The Avalanche are giving a guy a shot who once broke their hearts

Joel Kiviranta has an unfortunate place in Avalanche history, sending them home from the COVID bubble playoffs in dramatic fashion

14 days ago

Ball Arena...

Will Petersen

KSE says it will send out survey to evaluate “future of Ball Arena”

While no change for where the Avs and Nuggets call home feels imminent, KSE sent out a release on Ball Arena that is worth taking a look at

16 days ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Cale Makar voted best defenseman in the NHL, Toews also top-20

Cale Makar was joined by Devon Toews in the top-20, as he came in at No. 13; the Avs were one of four teams to have two guys make the top-20

23 days ago

Jared Bednar...

Will Petersen

Jared Bednar keeps showing he’s more than a great hockey coach

Jared Bednar recently met with Archer Franklin, a young hockey player battling Aplastic Anemia and in need of a stem cell transplant

26 days ago

Avalanche add a 12-year veteran winger with more than 200 goals