AVALANCHE

The Avalanche sign one of their big offseason trade acquisitions

Jul 17, 2023, 4:03 PM

Ross Colton...

(Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche and Ross Colton have a deal, avoiding arbitration to figure out his next salary.

The team announced the news on Monday afternoon, with multiple reports saying it’s a four-year contract worth $4 million per year.

Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland traded for Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning back in June. The Avs gave up a second-round draft pick acquired in a deal with Montreal for Alex Newhook.

Colton won a Stanley Cup with Tampa back in 2021 and lost one to the Avs in 2022. In the year the Lightning took it, he had the game-winning goal in the series (and title) clincher over the Canadiens.

“Ross is a hard-working, two-way center with a championship pedigree,” said MacFarland at the time of the trade. “He has physicality to his game, is ultra competitive and his versatility will make him a valuable addition to our lineup in a lot of ways.”

Colton’s played in 190 career NHL games, tallying 83 points on 47 goals and 36 assists. Colton’s skated in 52 total playoff games in just three seasons, a huge number for a guy who’s only been in the league since 2020. He has 19 points in those contests.

The Avalanche sign one of their big offseason trade acquisitions