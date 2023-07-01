Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

AVALANCHE

Avalanche adding depth forward who can put up some points

Jul 1, 2023, 12:24 PM

Miles Wood...

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael Martin/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Avalanche are adding a forward from the New Jersey Devils in free agency, according to a new report.

Miles Wood, who had 13 goals and 14 assists a season ago, is headed to Denver.

Wood’s played in 402 NHL games, all with New Jersey, and has 78 goals and 70 assists. He projects to play on the third or fourth line for the Avs.

Colorado’s been busy over the last week, adding Ryan Johansen and Ross Colton, while losing Alex Newhook, Matt Nieto and Erik Johnson.

The Avalanche have made some nice moves, but nothing that’s rocked the NHL world… yet. We’ll see if the 2022 Stanley Cup champions, and president Joe Sakic and GM Chris MacFarland, have some more tricks up their sleeves.

***

Avalanche

Bowen Byram...

Will Petersen

Avalanche lock up Bowen Byram, defenseman is staying home

Bowen Byram's battled some injuries, but the young defenseman has flashed talent that makes him look like a potential star

15 hours ago

Jonathan Drouin...

Will Petersen

Avs add former No. 3 pick who was teammates with MacKinnon

Jonathan Drouin was the No. 3 overall pick in 2013 NHL Draft, the year Nathan MacKinnon went No. 1 to Colorado

15 hours ago

Erik Johnson...

Jake Shapiro

Longest tenured Avs player leaves for new destination

Longtime Colorado Avalanche defenseman Erik Johnson has signed a one-year contract to join the Buffalo Sabres

15 hours ago

Matt Nieto...

Andrew Mason

Report: Avalanche expected to lose Matt Nieto to Penguins

Matt Nieto is expected to depart the Colorado Avalanche in free agency for the second time in three years, as he appears headed to Penguins

15 hours ago

Joe Sakic...

Mike Evans

The Avalanche’s front office is in desperate need of a comeback

While Joe Sakic and Chris MacFarland had a good week, they need to do more to maximize the Avalanche's championship window

2 days ago

Mikhail Gulyayev...

Will Petersen

At pick No. 31 in the NHL Draft, the Avalanche take a defenseman

Mikhail Gulyayev is listed at 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, and the draft broadcast mentioned he could've been a top-5 pick if he were taller

4 days ago

Avalanche adding depth forward who can put up some points