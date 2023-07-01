Avalanche adding depth forward who can put up some points

The Colorado Avalanche are adding a forward from the New Jersey Devils in free agency, according to a new report.

Miles Wood, who had 13 goals and 14 assists a season ago, is headed to Denver.

Hearing Miles Wood is headed to the Colorado Avalanche — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

Wood’s played in 402 NHL games, all with New Jersey, and has 78 goals and 70 assists. He projects to play on the third or fourth line for the Avs.

Colorado’s been busy over the last week, adding Ryan Johansen and Ross Colton, while losing Alex Newhook, Matt Nieto and Erik Johnson.

The Avalanche have made some nice moves, but nothing that’s rocked the NHL world… yet. We’ll see if the 2022 Stanley Cup champions, and president Joe Sakic and GM Chris MacFarland, have some more tricks up their sleeves.

