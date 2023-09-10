Broncos safety carted off, already ruled out for rest of game

Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns was carted off against the Las Vegas Raiders early in the second quarter on Sunday.

He’s already been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Several reporters at Empower Field at Mile High noted how frustrated Sterns was after the play.

Caden Sterns threw his helmet in the air and is kicking the ground in pain. Two trainers helping him to the cart. Hate to see it, Today is his mom's birthday and she is in the stadium for the game. #9sports — Scotty Gange (@Scotty_G6) September 10, 2023

#Broncos safety Caden Sterns very disappointed. Throws hand down in frustration while carted off. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) September 10, 2023

Caden Sterns helped onto the cart. Looks like something in his left leg. Sterns visibly frustrated, head hanging down, slamming his hand on the cart as he’s driven into the locker room. Terrible. Hoping he is okay. — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) September 10, 2023

Sterns played just five games in 2022 for the Broncos thanks to a hip injury, but was introduced pregame as a starting safety along with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

It was an unconventional move, but it shows that head coach Sean Payton liked all three of his safeties and wanted to give them the honor of all being called starters.

Now the Broncos are down Sterns for the rest of this game, if not longer.

