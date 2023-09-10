Close
BRONCOS

Broncos safety carted off, already ruled out for rest of game

Sep 10, 2023, 3:14 PM

Caden Sterns...

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

(Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns was carted off against the Las Vegas Raiders early in the second quarter on Sunday.

He’s already been ruled out for the rest of the game with a knee injury.

Several reporters at Empower Field at Mile High noted how frustrated Sterns was after the play.

Sterns played just five games in 2022 for the Broncos thanks to a hip injury, but was introduced pregame as a starting safety along with Justin Simmons and Kareem Jackson.

It was an unconventional move, but it shows that head coach Sean Payton liked all three of his safeties and wanted to give them the honor of all being called starters.

Now the Broncos are down Sterns for the rest of this game, if not longer.

