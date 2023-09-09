Close
Practice-squad elevations could indicate Jerry Jeudy won’t play

Sep 9, 2023, 3:01 PM | Updated: 3:07 pm

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

Jerry Jeudy practiced throughout the week. And given the fact that he returned just 13 days after injuring his hamstring, every indication for the fourth-year wide receiver’s health and potential return is promising.

But it just might not be for Sunday’s season-opener with Las Vegas.

And the Broncos took a step towards roster readiness if Jeudy can’t play by activating two practice-squad wide receivers: Lil’Jordan Humphrey and the recently-added Phillip Dorsett.

Dorsett, a 2015 first-round pick, joined the Broncos after the cut to 53 players. Humphrey returned after the Broncos parted ways with him at the roster deadline.

Denver elected to go light at wide receiver on the 53-player roster. Just four wide receivers stuck there: Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Marvin Mims Jr. and Brandon Johnson. But liberalized practice-squad rules in the wake of the COVID-19 season allow for practice-squad activations. Each practice-squad player can be activated to the game-day roster three times without the team having to officially add the player to the 53-player roster or expose them to the waiver process.

Most teams typically have five wide receivers on the game-day active roster.

If Jerry Jeudy remains sidelined and Humphrey and Dorsett play, this would put the Broncos at that number, as Sutton, Mims and Johnson are all expected to play Sunday.

***

