NFL execs don’t expect much from Denver Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Optimism for the Denver Broncos abounds in the Mile High City and points beyond.

But beyond Denver? Not quite as much. And in a recent survey of six NFL executives in The Athletic this week, the consensus is this: The Broncos’ prospects for 2023 aren’t grim, but they aren’t great, either.

Those executives collectively placed Sean Payton’s Broncos 12th among 16 AFC teams. That’s well out of playoff position, for one thing. For another, they placed Denver ahead of only Tennessee, Las Vegas, Indianapolis and Houston.

Three of the unnamed executives ranked the Broncos 13th. Two had them 12th. One had them 10th.

One executive quoted cited the injures at wide receiver. The Broncos already lost Tim Patrick and potential vertical threat Jalen Virgil for the season. The team also released KJ Hamler after he came down with pericarditis. The club also re-issued his old jersey number — 1 — this week.

“It all comes back to how much progress Payton can make with the offense, and it’s a huge uphill climb because so many of his receivers are unavailable,” the executive told The Athletic. “It’s tough to develop and preserve timing when guys are not available for all or part of the season.”

However, Jerry Jeudy appears ahead of schedule in his rehab. He returned to practice on a limited basis Wednesday.

But a bigger challenge for the Denver Broncos is their surroundings. A viable scenario for the 2023 edition is some promising bursts, but a struggle to keep pace with the leviathans in the conference — particularly those with top-shelf quarterbacks.

Six of the Broncos’ 17 games come against teams led by Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen and Aaron Rodgers. Denver hasn’t beaten the Chiefs with Mahomes at quarterback. The Broncos are also winless against Bills teams led by Allen and 1-2 against teams piloted by Rodgers. But Denver is 3-3 against the Chargers with Herbert starting.

Beyond them, the Broncos still have a conference with quality teams and excellent quarterbacks — Joe Burrow in Cincinnati, Lamar Jackson in Baltimore and Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville, to name a few.

“I’m not completely out on Russell Wilson,” another executive said, “but yeah, it is hard to see them moving the needle and passing the juggernaut teams in that conference.”

***

