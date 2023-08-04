Close
BRONCOS

Report: Tim Patrick undergoes surgery, timetable on possible return

Aug 4, 2023, 11:48 AM

Tim Patrick...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick recently underwent surgery to fix his torn Achilles.

That’s according to 9NEWS / 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis who broke the news on Friday morning. Klis says Patrick’s rehab is expected to take about six months. He’s out for the entire 2023 season.

That seems awfully quick for an injury of this magnitude, so if it’s unclear if that’s when Patrick will be out of a boot by then or good to go.

Regardless, seeing Patrick getting carted off twice in 363 days was a brutal blow to the Broncos. He missed all of last year with a torn ACL and didn’t even make it into a week of camp this year.

It’s a big blow to QB Russell Wilson and the wide receivers room. We were finally going to get to see Patrick with Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy, but it wasn’t meant to be.

Denver can cut Patrick next offseason and save about $11 million, so it remains to be seen if he’s played his last snap in orange and blue.

Here’s to hoping Patrick has another speedy recovery and this is somehow not the end of his time with the Broncos.

***

