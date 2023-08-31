Close
BRONCOS

Broncos make a series of move to finalize their 53-man roster

Aug 31, 2023, 10:17 AM | Updated: 10:20 am

K'Waun Williams...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY JAMES MERILATT


Editor of Denver Sports

Even though they cut down to 53 players on Tuesday, the Broncos roster for Week 1 wasn’t set. There were still some moves to be made, procedural transactions to give them the most flexibility during the season. On Wednesday, those moves came into focus.

This allows Williams, Locke and Palczewski to return and play this season. Had they been placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, they’d have been out for the season. Now, they can come back at any point, so long as it’s within four weeks of their return to practice.

It’s also worth noting that Jerry Jeudy and Riley Moss were not placed on short-term IR. That suggests that the wide receiver and rookie defensive back will return to action sooner rather than later. They’re both on the 53-man roster.

That group is now set. Sean Payton’s team is in place, ready to take on the Raiders on Sept. 10.

