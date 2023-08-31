Broncos make a series of move to finalize their 53-man roster

Even though they cut down to 53 players on Tuesday, the Broncos roster for Week 1 wasn’t set. There were still some moves to be made, procedural transactions to give them the most flexibility during the season. On Wednesday, those moves came into focus.

#Broncos as expected re-sign DL Mike Purcell, cornerback Fabian Moreau and tackle Quinn Bailey to the 53-man roster. To make room, they place CB K’Waun Williams, safety P.J. Locke and tackle Alex Palczewski on short-term injured reserve. — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) August 31, 2023

This allows Williams, Locke and Palczewski to return and play this season. Had they been placed on injured reserve on Tuesday, they’d have been out for the season. Now, they can come back at any point, so long as it’s within four weeks of their return to practice.

It’s also worth noting that Jerry Jeudy and Riley Moss were not placed on short-term IR. That suggests that the wide receiver and rookie defensive back will return to action sooner rather than later. They’re both on the 53-man roster.

That group is now set. Sean Payton’s team is in place, ready to take on the Raiders on Sept. 10.

