A last-minute Broncos roster projection as the cut to 53 looms

So, it’s time for a last-minute, 53-player Broncos roster projection. Who do I think will stick?

QUARTERBACKS (2)

Russell Wilson, Jarrett Stidham

Ben DiNucci will likely be available for the practice squad if the Broncos so desire.

RUNNING BACKS/FULLBACKS (4)

Javonte Williams, Samaje Perine, Jaleel McLaughlin, FB Michael Burton

The toughest move here could revolve around Tony Jones Jr. This may ride on whether the Broncos keep four or five tight ends. But the Broncos might be able to slip Jones through to the practice squad if needed. McLaughlin will not last on the waiver wire if the Broncos let him go.

WIDE RECEIVERS (5)

Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, Brandon Johnson, Marvin Mims Jr., Lil’Jordan Humphrey

Johnson could be in line to start Week 1 if Jeudy sits out due to his hamstring injury. Mims must continue developing as a blocker, but should get snaps as a vertical threat. Humphrey simply made more plays than the balance of players at the position — including fellow ex-Saint Marquez Callaway — and is also a core special-teamer, and needed on the Broncos roster.

TIGHT ENDS (5)

Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz, Albert Okwuegbunam, Nate Adkins

The bet here is that Okwuegbunam’s body of work in the last two weeks opens a door for him. Had Saturday night been his only terrific work of the summer, it would be one thing. But he’s been aces as a blocker and as a red-zone pass catcher for a fortnight now, and appears to have turned a corner with mounting confidence.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Garett Bolles, Ben Powers, Lloyd Cushenberry, Quinn Meinerz, Mike McGlinchey, Cam Fleming, Alex Palczewski, Kyle Fuller, Quinn Bailey

Bailey offers the ability to swing inside and outside, although Alex Forsyth could be in the mix here as well. Palczewski didn’t have his best game last Saturday, but his summer-long body of work should be enough.

DEFENSIVE LINE (6)

D.J. Jones, Zach Allen, Jonathan Harris, Mike Purcell, Matt Henningsen, Elijah Garcia

Tyler Lancaster could sneak up and snag a spot. That may depend on Purcell and his status as he returns from a stint on the non-football injury list. But Henningsen and Garcia look like they’ve done enough to stick. Garcia’s length is intriguing, while Henningsen made big plays in each preseason game.

EDGE RUSHERS (5)

Randy Gregory, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Frank Clark, Aaron Patrick

Expect Browning to remain on the PUP list, which would knock him out of action for at least the first four weeks of the season. Don’t be surprised to see at least a couple of young edge rushers on the practice squad from a group that includes Christopher Allen, Thomas Incoom and Marcus Haynes, all of whom flashed. Patrick’s special-teams proficiency could allow him to stick, but the Broncos could also go light here with four edges, while keeping an extra defensive back.

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (4)

Alex Singleton, Josey Jewell, Justin Strnad, Drew Sanders

This Broncos roster quartet appears fairly clear-cut.

CORNERBACKS (5)

Pat Surtain II, Damarri Mathis, K’Waun Williams, Essang Bassey, Ja’Quan McMillian

If the Broncos go heavy here, look for them to keep Tremon Smith, a free-agent pickup. Bassey appears to be a lock and should get extensive playing time. Don’t be surprised to see a cut cornerback brought back one day later, assuming that Williams goes on injured reserve. That could be the window to release Smith — who is a vested veteran and is not subject to the waiver process — and then sign him the next day, which was the type of move the Broncos made with Purcell last year.

SAFETIES (5)

Justin Simmons, Caden Sterns, Kareem Jackson, P.J. Locke, Delarrin Turner-Yell

Turner-Yell is a core special teamer. Camp injuries at the position group make it more likely that the Broncos must keep Jackson — even if the 14-year veteran ends up being the No. 3 safety behind Simmons and Sterns.

SPECIALISTS (3)

K Brett Maher, P Riley Dixon, LS Mitchell Fraboni

Maher looks to have done enough to seal the job. But if the Saints part ways with Wil Lutz, the discussion could be interesting. Maher has a terrific half-season under Payton in New Orleans on his CV. Lutz has five reliable seasons with Payton watching.

