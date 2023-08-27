Close
BRONCOS

Will Albert Okwuegbunam’s ‘big night’ be big enough to get him on the roster?

Aug 26, 2023, 11:59 PM

Albert Okwuegbunam...

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

DENVER — It took a while. Almost until the end. But in the last fortnight, it became the summer of Albert Okwuegbunam.

It didn’t happen, really, until the first “unofficial” depth chart issued by the Broncos prior to the preseason opener had the 2020 fourth-round pick as the team’s fifth-string tight end. That put him behind an undrafted rookie, Nate Adkins, who possesses some notable attributes — particularly the versatility to play fullback and have a multi-phase special-teams role.

Broncos coach Sean Payton downplayed the importance of the depth chart that day.

But on Saturday, as the Broncos concluded their preseason, it was hard to ignore this rudimentary nugget of reality: The top three tight ends on the roster — including injured Chris Manhertz — did not suit up.

The rest — including Okwuegbunam — did.

And he seized every chance he had in the Broncos’ 41-0 romp.

“One thing about this profession is you don’t get to pick when you get opportunities, but you get to pick when you take advantage of them,” Okwuegbunam said. “So, that’s what I did tonight.”

Okwuegbunam had more yardage Saturday night — 109, to be precise — than he had in all of a frustrating 2022 season when found himself regularly inactive … that is, until interim coach Jerry Rosburg assumed the reins in Week 17 and wanted a longer look at the talented tight end.

He dominated in the first half. But he wasn’t done.

Early in the fourth quarter, with the Broncos facing third-and-21, Okwuegbunam got open for a Ben DiNucci pass. With yardage still needed, Okwuegbunam ran through Quindell Johnson to reach the line to gain — with an extra three yards on the end of it, to boot.

From start to finish, he was unstoppable.

“He had a big night,” Payton raved. “I mean, holy cow.”

“He had a monster game,” running back Jaleel McLaughlin said, smiling. “He’s a monster.”

TEAMMATES DELIGHT IN HIS SUCCESS

It was Aug. 16. Denver’s first preseason game sat five days in the rear-view mirror. The Broncos had two more sessions left before trekking to the Bay Area for preseason game No. 2. And Albert Okwuegbunam was starting to stack good practices … but still needed a spark.

Then he drove Marcus Haynes to the ground.

And his teammates went bonkers. They yelled. They celebrated with him. It was a moment of genuine joy — the kind of exultation you don’t often see during a rigorous training camp.

It became clear then: Okwuegbunam has plenty of people in that locker room rooting for him.

Which is why what happened after Saturday’s game came as no surprise to the observant eyes and ears.

As media began gathering near Okwuegbunam’s stall, he wasn’t there. His fellow tight ends noticed, broadly smiled and began calling for him: “Albert! Albert!”

Soon, the chants came from throughout the locker room. When he emerged from the shower, his fellow Broncos cheered him. Cheered the moment that he had in the spotlight. His success was their success.

“I’m so happy for Albert. That was great,” McLaughlin said. “It’s times at practice, it’s times in the game when he don’t touch the ball and things like that. But he’s going his hardest when blocking for me. So, I’m definitely happy for him.”

But … what comes next?

IS THERE ROOM FOR ALBERT OKWUEGBUNAM ON THE 53?

His giant Saturday engenders a bigger question: Will Albert Okwuegbunam’s time in Denver stop, despite that unstoppable night? Or will the last two weeks give him a reprieve — from the fifth team to the 53?

As wonderful as the evening was, it was hard to escape the potential finality involved. And the fact that he remained in the game until the fourth quarter. That’s the type of use that leads to speculation that the player is being showcased to the league for a potential trade.

But would that be wise? Yes, roster spots are precious. But he looks like a different player. Confident. Assured. And more well-rounded. The work on his blocking has paid off — not only in helping clear a path for McLaughlin, but making Okwuegbunam a better special-teamer, as well.

“That’s one thing I’ve really been focusing on, and that translated from practice into the game,” he said. “I’m still not perfect, but it’s definitely an area of my game that I’ve been improving on.”

Last week, Okwuegbunam sprung McLaughlin for a touchdown and had perhaps his best blocking day as a pro. Against the Rams, he flourished as pass-catcher — always the most dynamic part of his skill set.

The next few days will show whether that is enough.

But for now, the only smiles brighter than Okwuegbunam’s after his first-quarter touchdown were those of his delighted teammates, who clearly have his back.

And that should count for something.

***

