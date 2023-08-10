Why the Broncos depth chart isn’t as big a deal as it might seem

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — NFL bylaws say that teams must release a depth chart in the days before their first preseason game.

It can be called “unofficial.” And that’s the word that sits atop the depth chart unveiled in the Broncos’ pre-game media release Wednesday. But it still generates chatter. And perhaps no position drew more notice from the public than tight end, with offseason acquisition Adam Trautman atop the depth chart, and 2020 draft pick Albert Okwuegbunam listed as the No. 5 player at the position, behind Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz and undrafted rookie Nate Adkins.

So, it was worth asking about Trautman Wednesday. Not in the context of being atop the depth chart. Instead, about revisiting a concept to which Sean Payton often refers: the “vision” for a player. Specifically, how the vision for Trautman now compares with the one Payton and the Saints had for him in 2020 and 2021 after drafting him.

“Good question,” Payton replied.

“The one thing that is interesting about this tight end group is that there are some clear roles that you can see. Strengths and weaknesses that these players have. Adam is the one guy out here who does a good, solid job at blocking and he gives you some flexibility within the route tree. Chris Manhertz is someone who obviously we are comfortable throwing to, and yet, he is really good at blocking the D-gap. Then Dulcich is someone who can really threaten. You have these different traits for different [players].”

So, Trautman appears to have the best blend of blocking and pass-catching. That would fit the versatility Payton wants from players at the position.

But Payton was just getting going.

“We have to put together a depth chart, and then we have to give it to you guys. Then I have to answer questions about, ‘Why did you put him first?’ This happens over the course of the year,” he said.

“When we play home games, we introduce the offense or the defense. It’s a multi-personnel game. Week 1, if I am introducing the offense, maybe the fullback gets introduced. Week 2 or the next home game, it’s the defense. The next time around, you introduce the two tight ends and three receivers. It’s not like it used to be, where you just lined up in 21 [personnel] and you’re two minute was in 21 and if there was a substitution, it was a big deal. It’s very different, and the same goes defensively. I could have put the slash there, but you guys know it better.”

Indeed, the Broncos used the first-team slash twice: at safety between Caden Sterns and Kareem Jackson, and at kicker with Brett Maher and Elliott Fry.

“Those tight ends are all playing,” Payton said. “I think it becomes easier for you all when you start looking at the play totals and you see how much they are being relied upon.”

The truth is, Wednesday’s practice underscored Payton’s point. Perhaps the second-best play for the No. 1 offense Wednesday involved Tommy Hudson, catching a pass from Russell Wilson for at least a 15-yard gain, with the potential for more yardage after the catch.

Hudson is currently listed as the Broncos’ No. 6 tight end.

Indeed, they’re all playing at all tiers, no matter where they’re listed.

EYE-CATCHING PLAYER

Another day, another Jonathon Cooper sack. This is becoming habit for the third-year edge rusher, who turned the injury to Baron Browning and the respite days given to Frank Clark and Randy Gregory into a chance to show the degree of his growth. Cooper and Nik Bonitto have often wreaked havoc on the Broncos’ pass protection from the edges.

“Coop’s had a hell of a camp,” defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Tuesday.

“He’s pretty explosive,” Payton concurred Wednesday. “I think he’s got good hands, good length, and I do think he plays hard. This front requires physicality to it.

“When you’re playing a gap-and-a-half and a two-gap type defense, it’s a very physical front. His explosiveness and his get-off are things that we value.”

NOTES:

Former Chiefs, Vikings and Panthers edge rusher Jared Allen worked practice as a guest coach specializing in the pass rush. Payton said that Allen would work “a few days” during the season. “His name came up in the offseason, and he was interested. We spoke a number of times,” Payton said. “He came in during the spring.”

Broncos CEO and co-owner Greg Penner watched much of practice alongside fellow owner Rob Walton.

No. 3 QB Ben DiNucci got the chance to lead a move-the-ball series late in practice. His possession petered out at the defense’s 21-yard line, with the coaches calling the period after a third-and-10 incompletion and with one second remaining on the clock. That was the only move-the-ball period of the day.

Punter Riley Dixon displayed plenty of pop Wednesday, with 70- and 75-yard blasts during one of the punt periods.

PARTICIPATION REPORT:

Safety Justin Simmons (groin), CB K’Waun Williams, RT Mike McGlinchey (knee sprain), WR Brandon Johnson, TE Chris Manhertz, CB Art Green and edge rusher Aaron Patrick did not practice.

LT Garett Bolles practiced after receiving a rest day Tuesday.

Rookie CB Riley Moss remains sidelined due to core-muscle surgery. He should miss approximately four weeks.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“This is home for me. I’ve been here half of my life. It feels good to be back.” — Vance Joseph

WEATHER REPORT:

Temperatures remained between 68°F and 76°F under fair skies for the practice.

***

