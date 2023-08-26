The Broncos will see a longtime tormentor in Week 1

For a while, it seemed like the Broncos wouldn’t have to stare down Josh Jacobs when the regular season begins Sep. 10.

The Las Vegas Raiders slapped the franchise tag on Jacobs this offseason. The fifth-year veteran running back didn’t sign the tender, worth $10.091 million.

But now, all is resolved.

Jacobs will reportedly end his holdout, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The one-year deal he struck with Las Vegas could be worth up to $12 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

That should give Jacobs enough lead time to be ready for the regular-season opener. He’ll also be fresh, having avoided the physical rigors of training camp and preseason play.

JOSH JACOBS HAS A HISTORY OF INFLICTING MISERY ON DENVER

Start with this: The Raiders have never lost to the Broncos with Josh Jacobs in the lineup. Denver’s only win in the series since 2019 — a 16-15 season-ending triumph in 2019 — came with Jacobs inactive.

Jacobs has been a pain to the Broncos since joining the Raiders in 2019. In seven games against Denver, Jacobs has four 100-yard performances and has averaged 103 rushing yards per outing. He’s also tallied another 158 yards on 15 receptions, giving him a robust average of 125.6 scrimmage yards per game at Denver’s expense.

In February during Super Bowl week, Sean Payton lavished praise on Jacobs. And he added a phrase that left some Broncos fans atwitter: “Maybe we look at him.”

Of course, the Raiders slapped the franchise tag on Jacobs. And the likelihood of them trading the prolific running back within the division was remote.

Still, as the holdout progressed, it seemed as though the Broncos might avoid having to see their tormentor.

That likely won’t be the case now. And Jacobs’ presence makes the regular-season lid-lifter all the more interesting.

JACOBS VS. THE BRONCOS

Sep. 9, 2019: 23 carries for 85 yards, 2 touchdowns; 1 reception for 28 yards

Nov. 15, 2020: 21 carries for 112 yards, 2 touchdowns; 4 receptions for 25 yards

Jan. 3, 2021: 15 carries for 89 yards, 2 touchdowns; 0 receptions

Oct. 17, 2021: 16 carries for 53 yards, 1 touchdown; 1 reception for 29 yards

Dec. 26, 2021: 27 carries for 129 yards, 0 touchdowns, 1 reception for minus-5 yards

Oct. 2, 2022: 28 carries for 144 yards, 2 touchdowns; 5 receptions for 31 yards

Nov. 20, 2022: 25 carries for 109 yards, 0 touchdowns; 3 receptions for 51 yards

Touchdowns: 7

Games with 100 rushing yards: 4

Games with 100 yards from scrimmage: 5

Broncos record when facing Raiders with Jacobs: 0-7

