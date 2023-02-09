Close
BRONCOS

During interview at Super Bowl, Sean Payton praises free agent Josh Jacobs

Feb 9, 2023, 12:20 PM
Broncos running back Josh Jacobs?

That sounds pretty nice, after the former Alabama star has crushed Denver over the years with the Raiders. In 2022 alone, Jacobs ran for more than 100 yards in both games against the Broncos. He went for 144 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4 as he continued to torture Denver.

But the good news is he’s now a free agent, looking for a new home after a season in which he rushed for more than 1,600 yards and 12 touchdowns. Someone is going to give Jacobs a nice payday. Could that be the Broncos?

Well, new head coach Sean Payton sounds like a man who is interested. Both he and Jacobs ended up on set together of the “Up and Adams” show at the Super Bowl on Thursday morning. Payton praised Jacobs a ton, watching him closely while an analyst at FOX Sports. Then, things got a little flirty, with some potential seeds being planted for recruitment.

“Get him out of the West, maybe we look at him,” is they key line from Payton. He certainly doesn’t want Jacobs back with the Raiders, and preferably out of the division completely… unless it’s in a Broncos uniform.

Denver’s No. 1 running back is Javonte Williams, but his status at the beginning of the season is up in the air after shredding his knee (ironically enough) in Las Vegas last season. Latavius Murray produced late in the season for the Broncos, but he’s a free agent. Murray does have a history with Payton in New Orleans, so he’s a name to watch.

Regardless, this is part of the perk of having a celebrity head coach. He gets to do things like this. And Payton’s already at working trying to make the Broncos better in 2023.

During interview at Super Bowl, Sean Payton praises free agent Josh Jacobs