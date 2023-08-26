Should the Broncos trade for running back Jonathan Taylor?

Earlier this week, the news broke that Colts running back Jonathan Taylor was given permission to seek a trade after weeks of negotiations that never materialized.

Rumors have been flying around the league about who could land Taylor. And the Broncos have been in the conversation.

Denver Sports analyst Cecil Lammey reported that the Broncos were among the top teams interested in trading for the star running back.

“One is the Miami Dolphins because of their interest in Dalvin Cook. And the Broncos interest in Dalvin Cook was also larger than they were letting on or anyone really knows. The Denver Broncos are the second team,” Lammey stated.

While Taylor is a top-tier running back in the NFL, the Broncos should not trade for him. Taylor wouldn’t be worth the massive investment required to get him.

If Taylor were to be traded, the Colts would be looking for multiple draft picks (including a first-round selection, more than likely) and potentially several starting players. On top of that, he won’t take a cheap contract.

For example, four-time pro bowler running back Dalvin Cook signed with the Jets for a one-year deal worth up to $8.6 million with $5.7 million guaranteed. Cook was the top running back available, and he set the price for the running back market. Taylor will be looking for a somewhat similar contract.

The Broncos have seven draft picks next year, and for the first time since 2021, they have a first-round pick. They need to keep these draft picks and use them on young players to develop. It’s been several years of the same cycle of trading for “star” players and not getting the expected results. George Paton needs to start building this team from the ground up and stop getting rid of draft picks.

Denver needs to keep their first-round pick in case Russell Wilson continues to struggle. In that case, the Broncos would need to draft a quarterback to replace him.

Another reason The Broncos shouldn’t trade for Taylor is simple: They don’t need to. They already have a talented running back room with Javonte Willams returning, Samaje Perine providing a veteran presence and emerging star Jaleel McLaughlin.

With an already crowded running back room, there isn’t a need to obtain Taylor. They have a great group of players at the moment. Instead, the Broncos should be looking to invest elsewhere, like the offensive line or the wide receiver position, with the recent injuries to Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy.

Running backs are quick to reach their prime in the NFL compared to other position groups. While Taylor is 24, his best seasons are behind him already. He’ll be a valuable running back to a team, but he won’t be able to rush the ball 332 times for 1,811 yards every year, like he did in 2021. In fact, he probably won’t do that ever again.

Running the ball that much takes a toll on the body, and staying healthy becomes much more of an issue. Taylor was already dealing with injuries last season that could possibly linger into this season.

While the Broncos are interested in trading for Taylor, it’s not worth the investment. He’s not a right fit within the current scheme, and it wouldn’t be wise for the organization’s future to trade away more first-round picks. They already have a stacked running back room. Plenty of other positions need help, and Paton should focus on filling in the missing pieces where it’s needed.

***

Follow @zlazarus98