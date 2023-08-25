Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

With Jerry Jeudy injured, Kendall Hinton can step up

Aug 24, 2023, 9:03 PM | Updated: 9:05 pm

Kendall Hinton...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the wake of Jerry Jeudy’s hamstring injury Thursday, the air seemed to deflate from the Denver Broncos as they went about their practice paces against the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles controlled the red-zone periods on both fields. A move-the-ball segment for the Rams’ first-team offense resulted in a touchdown pass. The pass rush that hounded Matthew Stafford early for multiple sacks — including two by Nik Bonitto and one by Zach Allen — didn’t get home as often as the Rams found their rhythm. Meanwhile, without Jeudy, the Broncos offense found the going rough in the red zone.

It can be debated whether the Broncos’ late-practice fade was due to conditioning or angst over seeing a key player like Jeudy depart via cart.

But for a while, at least, the energy and intensity — and performance — rose.

“It felt like we had a little bit more juice today out on the field,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “We talked about it last night.”

As he added later, “I was encouraged.”

The message broke through.

“Yesterday was not good enough, obviously,” defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. “We came out flat for the first couple of plays of seven-on-seven. It was like in slow motion—like a jog through or walkthrough pace.

“I was shocked by that, but we addressed it last night and we came out this morning. [We were] better with our energy, and it showed in our play.”

EYE-CATCHING PLAYER: KENDALL HINTON

Life on the roster bubble is something to which Kendall Hinton has become accustomed. Yet his history in four seasons off and on the Broncos’ primary roster and practice squad shows an indispensable quality stemming from his versatility.

Playing quarterback for a single 2020 game against Payton’s Saints after violations of — and subterfuge regarding — the NFL’s COVID-19 policies led to the Broncos’ entire QB room being ineligible is merely the start for Hinton, who became a core special-teamer and a dependable rotational wide receiver.

Thursday, as the offense struggled, Kendall Hinton helped snap the pattern, finding a small window in coverage for Russell Wilson to locate him downfield for a 21-yard gain. Wilson fired a howitzer, and Hinton snagged it despite tight coverage.

It evoked memories of a fourth-quarter catch Hinton made last year against San Francisco as the wheezing offense tried to lurch out of first gear. His reception sparked the Broncos, who subsequently drove to their only touchdown — which was the game-winner.

“Well, he’s smart. He’s savvy. He’s one of those players who has a good feel,” Payton said. “I think he locates and tracks the ball well.

“He knows who he is. He’s better, I think, in the slot and some of those interior option routes. But the first thing I think of is he’s got real good football instincts.”

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi echoed those sentiments.

“I think a real smart guy. Good feel, good instincts for the game. Good transition — can start and stop quickly,” Lombardi said.

“He’s just one of those guys that probably makes more plays than you think he will based on his size and all that stuff, and that’s just a credit to him and his intelligence and his instincts.”

And Kendall Hilton’s QB background helps, too.

“Being a former quarterback, I think he knows what quarterbacks want when he’s running routes,” Lombardi said, “and that makes it easier for quarterbacks to throw to him.”

YouTube video

NOTES

  • CB Essang Bassey had a strong red-zone period, intercepting a pass and breaking up another on consecutive snaps.
  • TE Albert Okwuegbunam had a red-zone touchdown reception. However, after the play, he celebrated by dunking the football over the crossbar, leading to penalty flags flying.
  • One of the best periods of practice came when the Broncos and Rams practiced pooch punts. For punter Riley Dixon, the line of scrimmage varied from Denver’s 45-yard line to the Los Angeles 40. His hang times were consistent, all between 4.2 and 4.8 seconds.
  • Perhaps the play of the day for the Broncos belonged to Stidham and wide receiver Michael Bandy, who connected on a 50-yard gain.
  • The longest play of the day belonged to the Rams. Stafford climbed the pocket under pressure from Jonathon Cooper and hit Van Jefferson downfield past Kareem Jackson for a 70-yard touchdown.

PARTICIPATION REPORT

  • Safety P.J. Locke and cornerback Riley Moss remained sidelined with their injuries.
  • CB Damarri Mathis worked out on the side field after taking part in Wednesday’s work. Ja’Quan McMillian stepped in for Mathis.
  • Safety Justin Simmons was in full pads, but was limited to individual work.
  • WR Brandon Johnson saw team-period repetitions as he completes his recovery from ankle surgery. He had one long reception from Stidham during the practice.

***

Broncos

Courtland Sutton Jerry Jeudy...

Cecil Lammey

Who Steps Up for the Denver Broncos after WR Jerry Jeudy’s Injury? Orange and Blue Today 8.24

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: Who steps up after WR Jerry Jeudy’s hamstring injury, what did we learn in two days of joint practices with the Los Angeles Rams, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

1 day ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

Broncos can breathe; Jerry Jeudy injury bad, but not awful

Jerry Jeudy will miss the next "several weeks" with a hamstring injury suffered Thursday, according to an NFL Network report.

1 day ago

Russell Wilson leads the Denver Broncos...

DMac

Broncos still have many questions, may have taken big-time blow

What was once, existed once again. Denver Broncos training Camp 2023 was bookended by injuries to wide receivers

1 day ago

jerry jeudy...

Jake Shapiro

Broncos best receiver carted off the field at joint practice

The Denver Broncos receivers room is having a tough preseason with injuries and Thursday may have been the worst break yet

1 day ago

Shannon Sharpe...

Will Petersen

Shannon Sharpe is officially back debating, this time on ESPN

Reports had been circulating this was the next move for Shannon Sharpe, and Stephen A. Smith made the announcement on ESPN on Thursday

1 day ago

Jerry Jeudy...

Andrew Mason

The first day of Broncos-Rams joint practice will be defined by what happens on the second

The first Broncos-Rams joint practice was not what Sean Payton wanted, with two Jerry Jeudy drops ... but there's one more chance Thursday.

2 days ago

With Jerry Jeudy injured, Kendall Hinton can step up