With Jerry Jeudy injured, Kendall Hinton can step up

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — In the wake of Jerry Jeudy’s hamstring injury Thursday, the air seemed to deflate from the Denver Broncos as they went about their practice paces against the Los Angeles Rams.

Los Angeles controlled the red-zone periods on both fields. A move-the-ball segment for the Rams’ first-team offense resulted in a touchdown pass. The pass rush that hounded Matthew Stafford early for multiple sacks — including two by Nik Bonitto and one by Zach Allen — didn’t get home as often as the Rams found their rhythm. Meanwhile, without Jeudy, the Broncos offense found the going rough in the red zone.

It can be debated whether the Broncos’ late-practice fade was due to conditioning or angst over seeing a key player like Jeudy depart via cart.

But for a while, at least, the energy and intensity — and performance — rose.

“It felt like we had a little bit more juice today out on the field,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “We talked about it last night.”

As he added later, “I was encouraged.”

The message broke through.

“Yesterday was not good enough, obviously,” defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said. “We came out flat for the first couple of plays of seven-on-seven. It was like in slow motion—like a jog through or walkthrough pace.

“I was shocked by that, but we addressed it last night and we came out this morning. [We were] better with our energy, and it showed in our play.”

EYE-CATCHING PLAYER: KENDALL HINTON

Life on the roster bubble is something to which Kendall Hinton has become accustomed. Yet his history in four seasons off and on the Broncos’ primary roster and practice squad shows an indispensable quality stemming from his versatility.

Playing quarterback for a single 2020 game against Payton’s Saints after violations of — and subterfuge regarding — the NFL’s COVID-19 policies led to the Broncos’ entire QB room being ineligible is merely the start for Hinton, who became a core special-teamer and a dependable rotational wide receiver.

Thursday, as the offense struggled, Kendall Hinton helped snap the pattern, finding a small window in coverage for Russell Wilson to locate him downfield for a 21-yard gain. Wilson fired a howitzer, and Hinton snagged it despite tight coverage.

It evoked memories of a fourth-quarter catch Hinton made last year against San Francisco as the wheezing offense tried to lurch out of first gear. His reception sparked the Broncos, who subsequently drove to their only touchdown — which was the game-winner.

“Well, he’s smart. He’s savvy. He’s one of those players who has a good feel,” Payton said. “I think he locates and tracks the ball well.

“He knows who he is. He’s better, I think, in the slot and some of those interior option routes. But the first thing I think of is he’s got real good football instincts.”

Offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi echoed those sentiments.

“I think a real smart guy. Good feel, good instincts for the game. Good transition — can start and stop quickly,” Lombardi said.

“He’s just one of those guys that probably makes more plays than you think he will based on his size and all that stuff, and that’s just a credit to him and his intelligence and his instincts.”

And Kendall Hilton’s QB background helps, too.

“Being a former quarterback, I think he knows what quarterbacks want when he’s running routes,” Lombardi said, “and that makes it easier for quarterbacks to throw to him.”

NOTES

CB Essang Bassey had a strong red-zone period, intercepting a pass and breaking up another on consecutive snaps.

TE Albert Okwuegbunam had a red-zone touchdown reception. However, after the play, he celebrated by dunking the football over the crossbar, leading to penalty flags flying.

One of the best periods of practice came when the Broncos and Rams practiced pooch punts. For punter Riley Dixon, the line of scrimmage varied from Denver’s 45-yard line to the Los Angeles 40. His hang times were consistent, all between 4.2 and 4.8 seconds.

Perhaps the play of the day for the Broncos belonged to Stidham and wide receiver Michael Bandy, who connected on a 50-yard gain.

The longest play of the day belonged to the Rams. Stafford climbed the pocket under pressure from Jonathon Cooper and hit Van Jefferson downfield past Kareem Jackson for a 70-yard touchdown.

PARTICIPATION REPORT

Safety P.J. Locke and cornerback Riley Moss remained sidelined with their injuries.

CB Damarri Mathis worked out on the side field after taking part in Wednesday’s work. Ja’Quan McMillian stepped in for Mathis.

Safety Justin Simmons was in full pads, but was limited to individual work.

WR Brandon Johnson saw team-period repetitions as he completes his recovery from ankle surgery. He had one long reception from Stidham during the practice.

