It looks like Shannon Sharpe is going to be back on major TV soon

Denver Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe has had quite the second act.

After an NFL career that saw him win three Super Bowls, two with Denver, Sharpe has carved out an excellent media career. From CBS, to Sirius radio, to FS1, people love watching him and listening to him.

And even though his time debating Skip Bayless came to an end after the NBA Finals, it sounds like Sharpe is on the verge of finding a new home.

The New York Post is reporting Sharpe will join ESPN’s “First Take” with Stephen A. Smith two days a week, starting during football season.

Smith has since tweeted a video saying the deal isn’t done yet, but it sounds like he wants it to happen. Hopefully there are just a few details to iron out.

Sharpe played for the Broncos for 12 of his 14 years in the NFL, hauling in 55 touchdowns and gaining more than 8,400 receiving yards. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

