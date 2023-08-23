Close
Is Albert Okweugbunam making a last-minute roster push?

Aug 23, 2023, 4:24 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

Albert Okwuegbunam...

(Photo by Andrew Maso / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Maso / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — On a day when the Broncos offense struggled to find consistency, fourth-year tight end Albert Okweugbunam settled into a groove.

Time and again, No. 2 quarterback Jarrett Stidham found him downfield. Okwuegbunam aught three touchdown passes and capped his day with another long reception down the left flank. He wasn’t the only tight end to flourish; the first-teamer, Adam Trautman, had a pair of nice receptions from Russell Wilson.

And it came on the heels of his best blocking night as a pro. In last Saturday’s 21-20 preseason loss to the 49ers, Okwuegbunam consistently won his matchups, including a key block on Jaleel McLaughlin’s touchdown run. That came days after he flattened edge rusher Marcus Haynes with a block during a team-period repetition.

Okwuegbunam looks different — particularly since the Aug. 9 release of the depth chart that had him as the No. 5 tight end behind Adam Trautman, Greg Dulcich, Chris Manhertz and undrafted rookie Nate Adkins.

“I thought he had a good week last week. He had one of his better weeks,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “So, hopefully we can continue that trend.”

But will it be enough?

Okwuegbunam remains squarely on the roster bubble. That is part and parcel of being listed as a fifth-teamer on the depth chart. And it’s a valid question as to whether the Broncos keep a quintet of tight ends. Adkins’ versatility — he could have an extensive special-teams role — could allow him to nudge past Okwuegbunam for a roster spot.

There is a scenario in which the Broncos keep five players at the position. It would likely require having only two quarterbacks and five wide receivers on the 53-player roster.

It seems unlikely.

But it seemed just as unlikely that Okwuegbunam would emerge as an effective blocker after three years in the wilderness regarding that area of his game. Just he appeared transformed last season, the same appears true now.

And with the natural gift of 4.5 speed, that could make his roster status a tough call.

