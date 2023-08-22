Broncos reach injury settlement with kicker Elliott Fry

The Broncos are officially down to one kicker.

As first reported by KUSA-Ch. 9’s Mike Klis, the Broncos waived Elliott Fry from injured reserve with an injury settlement. That leaves Brett Maher as the last kicker standing on the primary from their competition — for now, at least.

Fry landed on injured reserve last week with a lower-body muscle injury. The team officially designated Fry as waived/injured. After he went unclaimed, he reverted to injured reserve.

But now, he’s off the roster completely.

That doesn’t mean Maher is a lock for the 53-player roster. Although he had a perfect game last Saturday — hitting both of his field-goal attempts and two extra-point tries — Broncos coach Sean Payton has consistently maintained that competition exists beyond the roster, and even with only one kicker remaining.

To that end, rumors flew Monday about the Broncos having potential interest in Saints kicker Will Lutz if rookie Blake Grupe beats him out for the New Orleans kicking gig.

For now, though, Maher is the one. And Fry’s peripatetic pro-football path plows onward.

