Report: Broncos down to one kicker as competition might be over

Aug 15, 2023, 9:46 AM

Elliott Fry...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos have made a decision in their kicker competition. At least, for now.

9NEWS and 104.3 The Fan Broncos insider Mike Klis reports the team is moving on from Elliott Fry and keeping Brett Maher.

As Klis notes, GM George Paton and head coach Sean Payton brought in a second long-snapper on Tuesday, so they had to find a roster spot somewhere.

It sounds like Fry was the unlucky man to go after tweaking something against the Cardinals on Friday night or in practice on Monday.

Both kickers struggled down in Arizona, as Fry went 1-2 on field goals and Maher went 0-2 (one was blocked). Apparently, even with his tough night, the Broncos’ brass has more faith in Maher.

But free agents like Mason Crosby and Robbie Gould are still out there, along with kickers around the league that will get cut in the next couple of weeks.

This situation still feels far from settled, but at this moment, the job belongs to Maher.

