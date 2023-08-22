Close
BRONCOS

Broncos quickly getting healthier based on practice participation

Aug 22, 2023, 10:56 AM

Justin Simmons...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos needed some good news on the health front, and Tuesday’s practice provided just that.

According to multiple reports coming out of the Centura Health Training Center, Sean Payton’s bunch had four key players return to the field.

This is huge for the Broncos for obvious reasons. Justin Simmons is arguably their best player and was dominating camp before a groin injury sidelined him.

Mike McGlinchey, a high-priced addition at right tackle this offseason, had been battling a knee sprain. Brandon Johnson, who the Broncos need to be the No. 3 WR after losing Tim Patrick for the year, tweaked his ankle. And tight end Chris Manhertz had missed time with an undisclosed injury.

Not included in the tweet above is the news that running back Tyler Badie also returned to practice on Tuesday, per our own Andrew Mason.

With Week 1 of the season just 20 days out, this is all great news for Payton and the Broncos. Now keeping guys healthy with the Rams coming to town for joint practices — plus a preseason finale on Saturday — will be the priority.

