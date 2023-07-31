Tim Patrick will miss entire season with Achilles tear

For the second year in a row, the Denver Broncos will be without wide receiver Tim Patrick, who left a training camp practice on a cart.

After missing all of 2022, Patrick will miss all of 2023. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a contributor to Denver Sports, reports that Patrick has suffered a torn Achilles.

Last year Patrick went down in the first week of August in a training camp practice with a torn ACL in his right knee. On Monday’s practice to end July, Patrick went down in a heap of pain with a non-contact left leg injury. That practice was the Broncos first padded practice of the season and came on just the second play of the seven-on-seven period.

Update: #Broncos fear WR Tim Patrick suffered an Achilles injury, per Sean Payton. Awful news if it's season ending like the torn ACL he suffered last year at camp. https://t.co/erErKTdesf pic.twitter.com/IW3VUC5yw2 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2023

Patrick last played in 2021, finishing a fourth productive season for Denver after going undrafted out of Utah. In 55 career games, he has 12 touchdowns, 11 of which came in his last two active seasons, where he caught 104 passes for 1,476 yards.

Patrick is yet to play with star quarterback Russell Wilson but the two seemed to have a connection in the limited practices they’ve had together. It will be up to Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy this year again in the wide out room,.

