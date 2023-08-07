Close
BRONCOS

Justin Simmons still sidelined from Broncos training camp with groin injury

Aug 7, 2023, 5:42 PM | Updated: 5:42 pm

Justin Simmons...

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

(Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Justin Simmons opened Broncos training camp on a heater. On July 29, he deflected a Russell Wilson pass that Caden Sterns intercepted. After an off day, he intercepted passes on three consecutive days.

And when Wilson hit Jerry Jeudy for a 47-yard touchdown to close the Aug. 3 practice, the three-time second-team All-Pro was conspicuous by his absence. That continued into Monday, when he sat out the session.

“He tweaked his groin a couple days ago,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “We’ll be smart with him and eventually get him back, but in the meantime, other guys will get a chance to get in and get some reps.”

Simmons’ presence is missed on the back end. Interceptions off Wilson — which came at a regular clip for the No. 1 defense starting with his deflection to Sterns — dried up last Saturday when he watched from the sideline.

“His I.Q. — his football I.Q. — is pretty rare,” Payton said.

“He’s a veteran player, great communicator, and he’s someone that is always in the right spot. He’s savvy and smart.

Beyond Simmons’ the Broncos’ safety complement includes Sterns, a three-year veteran. P.J. Locke and Kareem Jackson, who re-signed with the team in the offseason. Delarrin Turner-Yell, a 2022 draft pick, returns. Rookie JL Skinner, a sixth-round pick this year, also remains in the mix.

Simmons is not the only defensive back dealing with an injury. Rookie cornerback Riley Moss had core-muscle surgery last week. He is expected to miss four weeks while he recovers.

As ever, that yields increased opportunities for other players.

“Some of the younger guys will step in,” Payton said of Simmons’ absence.

***

