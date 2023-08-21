Cale Makar voted best defenseman in the NHL, Toews also top-20

The NHL Network revealed its list of the top-20 defenseman in the NHL on Sunday night, and Colorado Avalanche blue-liner Cale Makar checked in at No. 1.

The former Norris Trophy winner edged out Adam Fox of the New York Rangers for the top spot. Makar has also won the Conn Smythe Trophy, Stanley Cup and Calder Memorial Trophy.

All hail Cale 🥬 Cale Makar is our #⃣1⃣ defenseman in the NHL right now!@Avalanche | #GoAvsGo | #NHLTopPlayers pic.twitter.com/tdLof4w3Ky — NHL Network (@NHLNetwork) August 21, 2023

Makar was joined by his linemate Devon Toews on the top-20 list, as Toews came in at No. 13. The Avalanche were one of four teams to have two guys make the top-20.

Makar battled injuries a season ago, only appearing in 60 games, but was still a points machine. He managed 17 goals and 49 assists, good for 1.10 points per contest.

In the playoffs against the Kraken a controversial suspension stole the headlines. The Avs fell in seven games to Seattle, unable to defend their Stanley Cup from 2022.

But Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and others have had a nice summer break. They should be back in contention once again this coming season, with Makar adding yet another honor to his growing list of accolades.

***