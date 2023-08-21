Close
AVALANCHE

Cale Makar voted best defenseman in the NHL, Toews also top-20

Aug 21, 2023, 12:58 PM

Cale Makar...

(Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

(Photo by Ashley Potts/NHLI via Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The NHL Network revealed its list of the top-20 defenseman in the NHL on Sunday night, and Colorado Avalanche blue-liner Cale Makar checked in at No. 1.

The former Norris Trophy winner edged out Adam Fox of the New York Rangers for the top spot. Makar has also won the Conn Smythe Trophy, Stanley Cup and Calder Memorial Trophy.

Makar was joined by his linemate Devon Toews on the top-20 list, as Toews came in at No. 13. The Avalanche were one of four teams to have two guys make the top-20.

Makar battled injuries a season ago, only appearing in 60 games, but was still a points machine. He managed 17 goals and 49 assists, good for 1.10 points per contest.

In the playoffs against the Kraken a controversial suspension stole the headlines. The Avs fell in seven games to Seattle, unable to defend their Stanley Cup from 2022.

But Makar, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and others have had a nice summer break. They should be back in contention once again this coming season, with Makar adding yet another honor to his growing list of accolades.

Cale Makar voted best defenseman in the NHL, Toews also top-20