Close
DenverFan
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Strengthening Families
Connect

AVALANCHE

NHL suspends Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar for his Game 4 hit

Apr 25, 2023, 12:13 PM

Cale Makar...

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

The NHL Department of Player Safety suspended Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar on Tuesday afternoon.

Makar will be forced to sit out Game 5 of the Avs series with Seattle, after his check injured Kraken forward Jared McCann in Game 4.

If you click on the link above, it leads to a video from the league, providing an explanation for the suspension.

“It is important to note that McCann is in no way eligible to be checked on this play,” the voice in the video says. “Makar finishes this hit well outside the allowable window for finishing a check.”

Makar, who won the Conn Smythe Trophy last year as the NHL playoffs MVP, has never faced league discipline before. After the game, he made it clear he was not trying to injure McCann.

But the league felt differently, and now the Avs will have to try to win Game 5 without him. The series is currently tied 2-2 after a disappointing OT loss on Monday night. The Avalanche are also missing forward Valeri Nuchushkin, so this Round 1 test just got even more interesting.

***

Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Report: “Incident” at team hotel factoring into Nichushkin’s absence from Avs

What caused Nichushkin's departure remains a mystery, but NHL insider Frank Seravalli attempted to shed some light on the situation

15 hours ago

Avalanche vs. Kraken...

DMac

Avs come out flat again, lose to Kraken and are in a first-round dogfight

For the fourth time in four games, Colorado was in an early lead; this time around, they're valiant comeback fell short, as the series is tied 2-2

15 hours ago

Cale Makar...

Will Petersen

Cale Makar becomes an unnecessary villain as Avs lose in OT in Seattle

The good guys are now facing a battle, and the Kraken will host at least one more playoff game this season on Friday night

2 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

Will Petersen

Valeri Nichushkin still not spotted at Avalanche morning skate in Seattle

The Avalanche will have to try to win Game 4 against the Kraken without key forward Valeri Nichushkin, just like they did in Game 3

2 days ago

Valeri Nichushkin...

DMac

Despite off-the-ice drama, the Avalanche find a way to win in Seattle

Valeri Nichushkin was a late scratch and has left Seattle, creating another challenge for the battle-tested Avs to overcome in the playoffs

3 days ago

Nathan MacKinnon...

James Merilatt

The stars shined in Seattle, as the Avs take a 2-1 lead on the Kraken

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Mikko Rantanen helped Colorado overcome an early deficit, a raucous building and a sidelined teammate

4 days ago

NHL suspends Avalanche star defenseman Cale Makar for his Game 4 hit