Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos lose yet another wide receiver to a knee injury

Aug 19, 2023, 8:21 PM | Updated: 8:41 pm

Jalen Virgil...

Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

For a moment it looked like Jalen Virgil may have made the most of an opportunity caused by an injury.

The Denver Broncos lost Tim Patrick for the season, which gave the second-year wideout Virgil a chance. Appalachian State University product played in nine games as an undrafted rookie last year but mostly featured on special teams. Virgil wound up with five targets later into the season and took one of his two catches for a 66-yard touchdown.

That big-play ability showed out late in the first half as Jarrett Stidham hit Virgil in the two-minute drill for a 50-yard pass to get to the 49ers 1-yard line. Sadly as Virgil fought to get into the end zone, he hurt his knee. The ensuing struggle may have caused the Broncos a delay on their next play which was a too-late-spike by Stidham, ending Denver’s drive at the one with halftime being called.

That knee injury will cost Virgil at least the rest of this second preseason game for the Broncos, as the team ruled him done for the remainder of the contest.

Virgil’s injury comes after the aforementioned injury to Patrick and another injury to KJ Hamler which currently has him away from the team. Denver still has their two top targets available in Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy but Russell’s depth in his targets is starting to eat away ahead of a critical season for the quarterback.

The Broncos led the defensive struggle 6-3 at halftime, coming off a heartbreaking loss to the Cardinals in Week 1 of the preseason.

***

Broncos

Javonte Williams...

Andrew Mason

Javonte Williams’ return was a milestone that offered a glimpse of something more

The return of Javonte Williams began inauspiciously, but he found his rhythm quickly as he played for the first time in 321 days.

24 hours ago

Sean Payton...

Jake Shapiro

Sean Payton takes jab at refs, Broncos fall by point at buzzer again

Sean Payton says winning matters and winning is a habit, but the Broncos are having trouble forming that new habit, losing late again

24 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton explains curious decision to pull Russell Wilson early

After engineering a nice 13-play drive that resulted in a field goal, Russell Wilson was benched for Jarrett Stidham the next possession

24 hours ago

Jaleel McLaughlin...

James Merilatt

Jaleel McLaughlin continues to make his case for a roster spot

The Broncos rookie running back has gone from a nice training camp story to a player who could contribute during the regular season

24 hours ago

Russell Wilson and Garett Bolles...

Zach Lazarus

Five things we need to see from the Broncos on Saturday night

As they look to redeem themselves this week, these are five key things we need to see from the Broncos to win in Santa Clara

24 hours ago

Elijah Garcia...

Andrew Mason

Elijah Garcia is among the Broncos looking to stack quality preseason games

Fresh off of a 2-sack game last week in the preseason opener, Elijah Garcia heads to the Bay Area looking for an encore performance.

24 hours ago

Broncos lose yet another wide receiver to a knee injury