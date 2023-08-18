Jared Bednar keeps showing he’s more than a great hockey coach

Colorado Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar is a very good hockey coach.

He’s also a great man.

Bednar’s a Stanley Cup champion, but also genuinely cares about the people around him and in the communities he calls home.

Anyone who meets Bednar seems to have universal praise for the coach’s upbeat nature and positive attitude.

Another example of that surfaced earlier this week when a private moment Bednar shared with a young man battling a devastating condition went viral.

A special moment between Jared Bednar and Archer Franklin in Humboldt, Saskatchewan. Archer is member of the U18AA Humboldt Broncos and currently battling Aplastic Anemia (bone marrow failure) and needs a stem cell transplant. His odds of finding a match is 1 in 900. @Avalanche pic.twitter.com/VRrGbRsyD3 — Hockey Gives Blood (@hkygivesblood) August 16, 2023

How cool is that? Archer Franklin is in a fight no teenager should have to go through, and Bednar took some time to meet with him and simply talk.

Bednar was born in Yorkton Saskatchewan, about 2.5 hours from Humboldt, where he maintains some roots. He grew up mostly in the Humboldt area.

He was a huge supporter after a devastating bus crash killed 16 members of the Humboldt Broncos in 2018. The Avs head coach started a charity golf tournament to benefit the victims and survivors of the tragic accident.

If you want to learn about Franklin’s fight and how you can help, the Twitter account above provided some more information.

***