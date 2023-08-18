Close
BRONCOS

Here’s how long the Broncos’ starters will play against the 49ers

Aug 17, 2023, 8:08 PM

Javonte Williams...

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. –– Last week, Sean Payton said that his first-teamers would get “15 to 18” snaps in the preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. The No. 1 defense received exactly 15 snaps; the top-line offense received 20 — although it was still one snap below that threshold when it began its fourth series. Generally speaking, you’re not yanking players en masse midway through a possession.

This week?

“Twenty to 24,” Payton said after practice Thursday. It was the final session of training camp with up to 3,000 fans on hand. However, practice continues next week with the Los Angeles Rams arriving for joint sessions prior to their Aug. 26 preseason game at Empower Field at Mile High.

But not every first-teamer will receive that many snaps.

For running back Javonte Williams, the total will be roughly half of that. “Ten to 12,” Payton said. But not even 11 months after he tore multiple knee ligaments in Las Vegas, just working that amount is an accomplishment to savor — and ahead of the initial schedule.

“I’m going to be smart,” Payton explained. “He’s not going to get 20 plays. In a perfect game, I’d like to see him get three or four carries, maybe a pass, and just get him going.”

Also making his debut Saturday against the San Francisco 49ers will be second-year wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. He did not play last week in Arizona and struggled with hamstring issues in recent months, but appears to be good to go now.

“I think he’s had a really good week. He’s healthy,” Payton said.

“[I’m] a lot more comfortable,” Mims added roughly 40 minutes later. “Just adjusting to the speed of the game. Everyone out there is smart. It’s a whole other ballgame than college.

“Basically [I’m] just adjusting to little things. Getting more in touch with the playbook. Getting set, seeing your keys. That’s something I’ve grown on in the past week and a half.”

Mims goes into the game as the Broncos’ No. 1 kickoff and punt returner. The jobs appear to be his to lose. But when asked what the keys to his special-teams ascension were, he kept it simple.

“Basically just getting out there, trusting my technique and doing what the coaches are telling me, and then getting out there every day, repping and showing them,” Mims said. “I mean, that’s all I really can do.”

And with Tim Patrick out for the season, Mims could get some offensive run with the first team. Not bad for a player who began training camp under caution because of the hamstring problems.

Mims is ready, and the Broncos as a whole appear to be, too.

NOTES:

  • Much of the practice was like a regular-season session. The team had periods in which the No. 1 offense went against a scout-team defense, and vice versa. However

  • Russell Wilson had a pair of touchdown passes in the seven-on-seven red-zone period, connecting with Greg Dulcich and Courtland Sutton for the scores.

  • WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey also had a nice catch-and-run for a score in the same seven-on-seven period, grabbing a pass from Jarrett Stidham. Ben DiNucci closed out the period with a 4-yard touchdown pass on third-and-goal to WR Nick Williams.

  • RB Jaleel McLaughlin showed the same familiar burst. He ripped around right end with a handoff from Wilson for a double-digit-yardage run on the second play of the first team period.

  • Edge rusher Nick Bonitto had what would have been a sack of Wilson under game conditions during the initial team period.

  • Kicker Brett Maher hit all but one of his six field-goal attempts during a special-teams period. His miss came from just inside 45 yards. But he drilled the next attempt, a 48-yarder.

PARTICIPATION REPORT:

  • Safety Justin Simmons (groin), CB K’Waun Williams (ankle), RT Mike McGlinchey (knee sprain), safety P.J. Locke, WR Brandon Johnson, CB Riley Moss (core-muscle surgery) and TE Chris Manhertz were among those who did not practice.

QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“I think I did good. I kind of got thrown up there in the hot spot; I was the first one up there. But I just sung. I was all right.” — Mims on the rookie talent he showed … although he declined to share the song he sung

WEATHER REPORT:

Temperatures were cooler Thursday, rising from 76°F to 86°F during the session.
