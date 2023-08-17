Close
BRONCOS

Broncos training camp is over — but it’s really not, Sean Payton says

Aug 17, 2023, 4:35 PM

(Photo by Andrew Mason / DenverSports.com)

BY ANDREW MASON


Senior Broncos Writer

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos training camp, by one definition, is over. But by another — and more significant — description, it’s not.

From a fan-observation perspective, it ended with Thursday’s practice. The ticketed portion of the summer came to a close with another, final sellout crowd gathered on the facility’s west berm. But next week brings joint work with the Los Angeles Rams, as well as more training-camp sessions.

“No. We have a whole week next week,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said when asked whether camp was complete.

Some players will get to stay at home rather than at a nearby hotel. But the rhythm of the days and the work involved will be the same.

“We are in camp still. There is no light even at the end of the tunnel,” he said. “It’s dark.”

So, end-of-camp assessments will have to wait. And the truth is, the work against the Rams could be the most crucial of the practice process leading up to the deadline at 2 p.m. MDT on Aug. 29

So far, though, Payton says the process is “pretty much on schedule.”

“From a coach’s perspective, there’s always meat left on the bone,” he said when asked whether he accomplished what he wanted after practice Thursday. “We’re hitting these situations we’re installing, and I’d say we’re pretty much on schedule.

“The answer’s never ‘yes’ to that question if you ask a coach.”

But he noted earlier in camp that the Broncos re hitting their mile markers. As the second preseason game approaches, that remains the case.

The primary focus Saturday remains on getting the first preseason win. But ancillary to that is individual development and evaluation. Wins happen when enough members of the roster make plays. And standout plays will distinguish those who stick from the players who could be on the business end of the turk’s phone call in 12 days.

“I just finished talking about the younger players finding advocates to make the roster,” Payton said. “Generally speaking, in the preseason, it’s pretty common where a guy returns a kick, blocks a punt, does something on defense or offense, and they kind of help make the decisions for you.

“That’s what we’re looking for, especially from Week 1 to Week 2 with this young class.”

