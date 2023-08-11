Former Broncos QB Peyton Manning sung on stage at Red Rocks

Former Denver Broncos QB Peyton Manning is everywhere, including at Colorado’s most iconic music venue, Red Rocks.

The Hall of Famer briefly joined Parker McCollum on stage during his concert last night, even singing part of one of his songs.

Here’s the video:

You know it’s a big night when Peyton joins @ParkerMcCollum on stage at Red Rocks. pic.twitter.com/azM5XQOxCD — Georgia Red Dirt Music (@dirt_georgia) August 11, 2023

A concert attendee said McCollum revealed that Manning texted him on Thursday that he was going to the show and asked for the set list.

Apparently if it was okay with McCollum, Manning had one song in particular he wanted to participate in. It looks like that went off without an issue.

Whether it be at Nuggets games, Broncos games, country shows or on the golf course, Manning is living his best life. And one of the greatest players in franchise history deserves to experience all of these cool things.

We’re lucky that Manning still calls Colorado home.

