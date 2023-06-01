It happened: Peyton Manning and Charles Barkley golfed in Denver

It actually happened!

Two weeks after Charles Barkley guaranteed he’d be in Denver for the NBA Finals and wanted to play golf with Peyton Manning, the two made it happen before Game 1 on Thursday night.

The former Denver Broncos QB shared a photo of him and the NBA legend at Cherry Hills Country Club, a place where Manning is a member and plays a lot of rounds.

“Pre Game Match. Let’s Go @nuggets #nbafinals,” Manning wrote on Instagram.

When the Denver Nuggets went up 2-0 on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, Barkley gave one his famous guarantees during a TNT broadcast that the Nuggets were going to the NBA Finals. He said he knew he was headed to Denver.

🚨 CHUCK GUARANTEES THE NUGGETS WILL WIN THE NBA FINALS 🚨 pic.twitter.com/V9o9zrZBhr — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 20, 2023

“I’m going to the Mile High. Peyton and Sean, get the golf courses ready. That ball fly out there,” Barkley said.

Well, apparently ‘The Sheriff’ listened — and came through on his promise the two would hit the links.

Barkley doesn’t have any broadcast duties for TNT during the championship series with the Miami Heat, but it’s great to see he still made it to town. Barkley’s been one of the biggest fans on the Nuggets all year, despite scores of criticism from most of the national media.

Denver is pursuing its first-ever NBA title, with the series slated to get rolling in just a few hours.

