Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

It happened: Peyton Manning and Charles Barkley golfed in Denver

Jun 1, 2023, 3:32 PM

Peyton Manning Charles Barkley...

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for The Match)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

It actually happened!

Two weeks after Charles Barkley guaranteed he’d be in Denver for the NBA Finals and wanted to play golf with Peyton Manning, the two made it happen before Game 1 on Thursday night.

The former Denver Broncos QB shared a photo of him and the NBA legend at Cherry Hills Country Club, a place where Manning is a member and plays a lot of rounds.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peyton Manning (@peytonmanning)

“Pre Game Match. Let’s Go @nuggets #nbafinals,” Manning wrote on Instagram.

When the Denver Nuggets went up 2-0 on the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, Barkley gave one his famous guarantees during a TNT broadcast that the Nuggets were going to the NBA Finals. He said he knew he was headed to Denver.

“I’m going to the Mile High. Peyton and Sean, get the golf courses ready. That ball fly out there,” Barkley said.

Well, apparently ‘The Sheriff’ listened — and came through on his promise the two would hit the links.

Barkley doesn’t have any broadcast duties for TNT during the championship series with the Miami Heat, but it’s great to see he still made it to town. Barkley’s been one of the biggest fans on the Nuggets all year, despite scores of criticism from most of the national media.

Denver is pursuing its first-ever NBA title, with the series slated to get rolling in just a few hours.

***

Broncos

Greg Dulcich...

Andrew Mason

It’s no ‘joke’: Dulcich has made an impression on Payton at OTAs

Greg Dulcich could be the 'joker' that Sean Payton is looking for to help diversify his offensive attack in Denver.

16 hours ago

Peyton Manning...

Jake Shapiro

Peyton Manning voices NBA Finals hype video for the Nuggets

Peyton Manning is one of the Nuggets most famous fans and he's helping getting folks ready for the NBA Finals by voicing a NBA Finals clip

16 hours ago

Shannon Sharpe...

Andrew Mason

Report: Broncos legend Shannon Sharpe leaving FS1

Former Broncos tight end Shannon Sharpe will leave his broadcasting gig with FS1, according to a report from the New York Post.

2 days ago

Tommy Hudson...

Andrew Mason

Denver Broncos add a tight end, bringing in Tommy Hudson

Former Titans TE Tommy Hudson will join the Broncos after having a tryout with the team at rookie minicamp in early May.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Orange and Blue Today – May 31st 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos. Topics Include: what to expect from the new Broncos’ kicker Elliott Fry, will QB Russell Wilson follow Sean Payton’s plan, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Jimmy Butler, DT...

Jake Shapiro

Heat star Jimmy Butler opens up about his friend, the late Demaryius Thomas

Jimmy Butler was a frequent visitor to Colorado in the past because he was great friends with Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas

2 days ago

It happened: Peyton Manning and Charles Barkley golfed in Denver