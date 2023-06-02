Close
NUGGETS

Celebrities at NBA Finals Game 1 include sports stars, movie stars

Jun 1, 2023, 7:02 PM | Updated: 7:07 pm

Ken Jeong...

(Photo by Jake Shapiro / DenverSports.com)

(Photo by Jake Shapiro / DenverSports.com)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Celebrities at the NBA Finals is nothing new.

But to see them at a Denver Nuggets game? That’s a little different.

As the Nuggets hosted the Miami Heat in Game 1 at Ball Arena on Thursday night, several sports stars and even a movie star were spotted among the crowd. Here are a few folks that made their way to the biggest basketball game ever played in Denver.

It’s awesome to see the sports world focused on the Mile High City. Local celebrities showed up for an awesome Game 5 against the Suns in Round 2, but this is now beyond that scope.

With the series shifting back to Miami next week, that should draw a crowd of famous people as well. It is South Beach, after all.

But we’re no longer just some dusty cow town nestled in the Rocky Mountains. Denver’s arrived on the NBA map — and the Nuggets feel like they’re here to stay.

***

