Broncos had Shelby Harris in for a visit, but he’s headed elsewhere

There will not be a reunion between the Denver Broncos and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

The team had him in for a visit last month, but Harris is instead headed to the Cleveland Browns according to a new report.

Breaking: Free agent DT Shelby Harris is signing with the #Browns, per sources. Harris was with the #Seahawks last season after being included in the Russell Wilson trade. Highly productive player whose racked up 24.5 sacks and 40 TFLs in his career. pic.twitter.com/o484huLLs9 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 9, 2023

As the tweet from Jordan Schultz says, Harris was part of the Russell Wilson trade during the 2022 offseason. He along with QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and a haul of draft picks were used to acquire Wilson.

Harris played for the Broncos from 2017-2021 and recorded 21.5 sacks to go along with more than 200 tackles. Harris was also known for batting footballs down at the line and blocking field goals.

He famously mocked the Broncos after Seahawks beat them in Week 1 last season. It was fair game, considering Harris didn’t choose to leave Denver in the trade, but instead was included.

The Broncos are thin on the defensive line without Mike Purcell (NFI list) and Eyioma Uwazurike (suspended), but will apparently roll with their current group or look elsewhere.

The first depth chart of 2023 was released on Wednesday, and gave us an idea of how that group might look.

