Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Broncos had Shelby Harris in for a visit, but he’s headed elsewhere

Aug 9, 2023, 4:33 PM

Shelby Harris #96 of the Denver Broncos celebrates their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers at Bronco...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

There will not be a reunion between the Denver Broncos and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

The team had him in for a visit last month, but Harris is instead headed to the Cleveland Browns according to a new report.

As the tweet from Jordan Schultz says, Harris was part of the Russell Wilson trade during the 2022 offseason. He along with QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant and a haul of draft picks were used to acquire Wilson.

Harris played for the Broncos from 2017-2021 and recorded 21.5 sacks to go along with more than 200 tackles. Harris was also known for batting footballs down at the line and blocking field goals.

He famously mocked the Broncos after Seahawks beat them in Week 1 last season. It was fair game, considering Harris didn’t choose to leave Denver in the trade, but instead was included.

The Broncos are thin on the defensive line without Mike Purcell (NFI list) and Eyioma Uwazurike (suspended), but will apparently roll with their current group or look elsewhere.

The first depth chart of 2023 was released on Wednesday, and gave us an idea of how that group might look.

***

Broncos

ENGLEWOOD, CO - AUGUST 11: Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton, #14, catches a ball durin...

Cecil Lammey

Is Denver Broncos WR Courtland Sutton ALL the way back? Orange and Blue Today Aug 9 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for the Denver Broncos from training camp. Topics Include: QB Russell Wilson had his best day of camp, is WR Courtland Sutton finally healthy and back to his 2019 form, do not overreact to the depth chart, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

20 hours ago

Courtland Sutton...

Andrew Mason

By adding strength, Courtland Sutton is putting together ‘fantastic’ practice work

Courtland Sutton looks better than he has since tearing his ACL in September 2020, and a big catch Wednesday underscored that.

20 hours ago

Arizona turf...

Will Petersen

Sean Payton discusses Arizona’s bad turf, how it affects decisions

Let's hope this is not an issue come Friday night in Arizona, but unfortunately bad turf is worth watching, as it can cause severe injuries

20 hours ago

Credit: Andrew Mason, Denver Sports...

Jake Shapiro

Denver Broncos first depth chart of 2023 offers a few surprises

The Denver Broncos dropped an unofficial preliminary depth chart ahead of their first preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals

20 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Andrew Mason

Even when huddling, the Denver Broncos are going up-tempo

Playing a tempo-based game isn't just about getting the no-huddle offense right -- even though that's what the Broncos did Tuesday.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson John Elway...

Cecil Lammey

Is Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson Starting to Cook at Training Camp? Orange and Blue Today 8.08.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes from Denver Broncos training camp. Topics Include: QB Russell Wilson starting to stack days at camp, concerns about the O-Line especially with RT Mike McGlinchey banged up, an exclusive interview with CB Pat Surtain, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Broncos had Shelby Harris in for a visit, but he’s headed elsewhere