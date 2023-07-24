Close
Broncos DL Eyioma Uwazurike suspended for gambling, out a year

Jul 24, 2023, 3:45 PM

(Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

BY


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the NFL for violating the league’s gambling policy.

Uwazurike is out at least one year and can apply for reinstatement next summer.

“The NFL confirmed today that Eyioma Uwazurike of the Denver Broncos has been suspended indefinitely for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. Uwazurike will be eligible to petition for reinstatement no earlier than July 24, 2024,” a statement from the NFL said.

The Broncos offered the following on their end.

“We were informed by the NFL today that Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended by the league indefinitely for violating its gambling policy. Our organization fully cooperated with this investigation and takes matters pertaining to the integrity of the game very seriously,” the Broncos said.

“The Denver Broncos will continue to provide all members of our organization with the necessary education, resources and support to ensure compliance with the NFL’s Gambling Policy,” the Broncos concluded.

Uwazurike was a fourth-round pick by the Broncos in the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in eight games last season and had 17 total tackles.

