Is a reunion going to happen? Shelby Harris was in town

Shelby Harris was sent to Seattle in the package for Russell Wilson and even mocked the quarterback’s Denver Broncos after the Seahawks win last season but could the former Broncos linemen be coming back to Denver?

Harris was in town Friday as Broncos training camp opened according to a wire report and it’s a move that DenverSports.com beat writer Andrew Mason laid out as possible way back in March.

#Broncos hosted DL Shelby Harris on a visit, per the wire. — Parker Gabriel (@ParkerJGabriel) July 28, 2023

Harris had some great moments with the Broncos but his production dipped last year; with his QB hits dropping to six after he had 11 in each of the 2020 and 2021 seasons.

But the 32-year-old remains durable; he played 15 games in 2022 and has missed just seven games in the last six seasons. He’s a proven starter — something the Broncos might need given the turnover on the line and he played under Vance Joseph before in 2017 and 2018, meaning he’s scheme fit.

So could Wilson’s Broncos pick up Harris? His eight-year pro career has been spent mostly in Denver, maybe he’ll wrap it up in the Mile High City too.

