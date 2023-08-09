Close
NUGGETS

The entire world now knows Nikola Jokic is the best player

Aug 9, 2023, 11:29 AM

Nikola Jokic...

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

A few years of disrespectful showers have brought a summer full of flowers for Nikola Jokic.

The latest in Jokic’s summer of respect where he has rightfully—nearly unanimously—taken over as everybody’s best player in the world, is NBA 2k24 naming the Denver Nuggets star the highest-rated player in their upcoming game on Wednesday. Jokic comes in at an eye-watering 98, an overall saved for some of the best players of all time.

Jokic was a 97 overall last season, tied with Luka Doncic, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Joel Embiid and LeBron James for top player. Not only has Jokic risen to 98 overall but Embiid, Antetokounmpo and James have fallen to 96, joined by Steph Curry and Kevin Durant while Doncic is at 95 overall with Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum.

It took a while but Jokic finally got the respect of the video game community which says a lot for the two-time MVP and 2023 NBA Finals MVP. It’s not his high-flying dunks or speed that has pulverized the NBA and made him a goto meta player in video games, no it’s the smart style full of passes and back downs which pushed Jokic to the highest heights.

Maybe most impressive is if you go back to NBA 2k16, James was still all the way up there at 94 while Jokic started his rookie year at 68. By NBA 2k19 Jokic has cracked the 90 overall threshold given to stars and now he’ll finally have a year where he was the best player in a video game, just like how he has been the best player in the NBA for a few seasons.

The full overall ratings should be out soon where we will find if the respect given to Jokic carries over to the rest of his champion teammates.

The latest NBA 2k comes out a month from Tuesday, Sept 8, 2023.

The coming season will start about six weeks after that and in Jokic’s quest to repeat, maybe he can earn the ultra-rare 99 overall.

***

