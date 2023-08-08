We may have our first look at Broncos new sign for retired numbers

The Denver Broncos did $100 million worth of upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High this offseason, and that includes a new sign for retired numbers.

With the fourth largest scoreboard in the NFL being installed, the team had to get rid of its old setup honoring John Elway (No. 7), Floyd Little (No. 44), Frank Tripucka (No. 18) and Peyton Manning (No.18). It was time to come up with something different.

You can see the way it used to look in the photo above on this story. It was a nice gesture to the four players, but a bit clunky.

A picture surfaced on Twitter on Monday night of the apparent new setup, and frankly it looks a lot better.

If that is indeed the new sign, it’s much cleaner. The last one wasn’t evenly spaced and had the awkward double dip with Tripucka and Manning both on the No. 18.

Some folks have complained this one doesn’t have names, but that shouldn’t be a big deal. Broncos fans know what players wore those numbers. And if they don’t, it’s an easy thing to study up on.

We also got our first glimpse at the new scoreboard last month and eagerly await seeing the premium lounge on the East side of the stadium.

Denver’s first home preseason game is Aug. 25 against the Rams, at which point we should get a better look at all of the upgrades.

***