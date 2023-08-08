Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

We may have our first look at Broncos new sign for retired numbers

Aug 8, 2023, 11:44 AM

Broncos retired numbers...

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos did $100 million worth of upgrades to Empower Field at Mile High this offseason, and that includes a new sign for retired numbers.

With the fourth largest scoreboard in the NFL being installed, the team had to get rid of its old setup honoring John Elway (No. 7), Floyd Little (No. 44), Frank Tripucka (No. 18) and Peyton Manning (No.18). It was time to come up with something different.

You can see the way it used to look in the photo above on this story. It was a nice gesture to the four players, but a bit clunky.

A picture surfaced on Twitter on Monday night of the apparent new setup, and frankly it looks a lot better.

If that is indeed the new sign, it’s much cleaner. The last one wasn’t evenly spaced and had the awkward double dip with Tripucka and Manning both on the No. 18.

Some folks have complained this one doesn’t have names, but that shouldn’t be a big deal. Broncos fans know what players wore those numbers. And if they don’t, it’s an easy thing to study up on.

We also got our first glimpse at the new scoreboard last month and eagerly await seeing the premium lounge on the East side of the stadium.

Denver’s first home preseason game is Aug. 25 against the Rams, at which point we should get a better look at all of the upgrades.

***

Broncos

Ciara and kids...

Jake Shapiro

Ciara shows off baby bump, she and Russell Wilson are expecting

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and pop-star wife Ciara announced on Tuesday that they are expecting another child

15 hours ago

Mike McGlinchey...

Will Petersen

Broncos have two key players go to the locker room with trainers

Both right tackle Mike McGlinchey and wide receiver Brandon Johnson left practice early, the latest injury concerns for the Denver Broncos

15 hours ago

Greg Penner...

Will Petersen

Broncos might be really “blah” this year, but it’s not for lack of effort

If the 2023 Denver Broncos are bad, it's not the fault of Greg Penner, as he's done everything in his power to try to return them to greatness

15 hours ago

Justin Simmons...

Andrew Mason

Justin Simmons still sidelined from Broncos training camp with groin injury

Life has been much easier for Russell Wilson in the last two days without Justin Simmons wreaking havoc in the secondary.

2 days ago

ENGLEWOOD , CO - AUGUST 3: Curtis Robinson (63) of the Denver Broncos, Justin Simmons (31) and Jona...

Cecil Lammey

What’s the Impact of Denver Broncos Justin Simmons’ Injury? Orange and Blue Today 8.07.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news and notes for Denver Broncos training camp. Topics Include: the impact of S Justin Simmons’ injury on QB Russell Wilson, the truth about RB Javonte Williams, how many jokers will the Sean Payton offense have, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Peyton Manning...

Will Petersen

Legendary Peyton Manning went on Michael Porter Jr.’s podcast

The episode was clearly filmed before the Nuggets won the NBA title as Peyton Manning tells Michael Porter Jr. good luck in the playoffs

2 days ago

We may have our first look at Broncos new sign for retired numbers