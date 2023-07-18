Here’s a first look at the Denver Broncos new scoreboard

The Denver Broncos have a new scoreboard, as most people know, or if you went to the Taylor Swift concert you found out.

But the Swifties, nor anyone else has seen that new screen actually powered on. Until now, or Monday at least. 9News Broncos Insider and DenverSports contributor Mike Klis showed off a picture he got of the new jumbotron turned on and how the formatting would be.

From a passerby. Broncos turned on their new scoreboard for the first time yesterday. Impressive. #9sports pic.twitter.com/BkYlhwmLGh — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) July 18, 2023

The stadium opened in 2001 as Invesco Field, replacing the old Mile High Stadium which was used in conjunction with DU’s Hilltop Stadium. The latest stadium has gone through a couple scoreboards with the latest coming as part of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group’s $100 million in renovations.

The team says the new video board is 72 feet tall by 225 feet wide and 31 feet taller than the old one. The Broncos anticipate the scoreboard “will be better equipped to display statistics, high-definition replays, improved in-game entertainment and more.”

The new scoreboard comes as the Broncos work under first-year head coach Sean Payton and with quarterback Russell Wilson under his leadership. Denver is looking to break a long playoff drought in 2023.

***

