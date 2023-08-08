Broncos have two key players go to the locker room with trainers

The Denver Broncos are already battling the injury bug in training camp.

They’ve lost both wide receiver Tim Patrick and linebacker Jonas Griffith for the year. Rookie corner Riley Moss underwent surgery and will miss at least a month.

And on Tuesday, just moments apart, the Broncos had two key players go to the locker room with trainers. Both right tackle Mike McGlinchey and wide receiver Brandon Johnson left practice early.

Brandon Johnson did some light jogging. Then headed to lockerroom

At first when Johnson went down after slipping during a drill, there was some folks holding their breath. He’s supposed to replace Patrick. Johnson getting up and walking off on his own is a good sign, but he’s still in the locker room.

Meanwhile, McGlinchey is expected to start at right tackle on a re-made offensive line that saw the Broncos dish out some huge money contracts this offseason.

We’ll keep you posted on both.

(Update 12:00 p.m.) –

Here’s a great first piece of news from 104.3 The Fan insider Troy Renck. It looks like Johnson should be alright.

Talked to a source about WR Brandon Johnson, who left practice with leg issue. Early word is that should be fine. He has capitalized on his opportunity. Has had terrific camp. So love to see him back out there soon.

