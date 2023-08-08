Close
BRONCOS

Broncos have two key players go to the locker room with trainers

Aug 8, 2023, 11:21 AM | Updated: 12:00 pm

Mike McGlinchey...

(Photo by Getty Images)

(Photo by Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

The Denver Broncos are already battling the injury bug in training camp.

They’ve lost both wide receiver Tim Patrick and linebacker Jonas Griffith for the year. Rookie corner Riley Moss underwent surgery and will miss at least a month.

And on Tuesday, just moments apart, the Broncos had two key players go to the locker room with trainers. Both right tackle Mike McGlinchey and wide receiver Brandon Johnson left practice early.

At first when Johnson went down after slipping during a drill, there was some folks holding their breath. He’s supposed to replace Patrick. Johnson getting up and walking off on his own is a good sign, but he’s still in the locker room.

Meanwhile, McGlinchey is expected to start at right tackle on a re-made offensive line that saw the Broncos dish out some huge money contracts this offseason.

We’ll keep you posted on both.

(Update 12:00 p.m.) –

Here’s a great first piece of news from 104.3 The Fan insider Troy Renck. It looks like Johnson should be alright.

***

