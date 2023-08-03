Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

Report: Broncos sign ILB, get very bad news on Jonas Griffith

Aug 3, 2023, 10:34 AM | Updated: 12:17 pm

Jonas Griffith...

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

BY WILL PETERSEN


Denver Sports Analyst

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith limped off at training camp earlier this week.

Head coach Sean Payton doesn’t provide many injury updates, and was coy when asked about Griffith’s health.

“We’ll see where Jonas is at. He went down yesterday, and we’ll kind of go from there,” Payton said on Wednesday.

Well, going from there apparently means adding a new ILB. 9NEWS / 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis broke the signing of Austin Ajiake on Thursday morning. And it’s not good news at all for Griffith.

Ajiake played his college ball at UNLV and was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in April. He had a brief stint with them before moving on to the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks over the summer and is now a member of the Broncos.

In 2022 as a senior he had 132 total tackles for UNLV, to go along with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Broncos are set with Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton as starters at the position, but need the depth since it appears Griffith is seriously hurt. Rookie Drew Sanders figures to be in the mix as well, but he can also play outside.

Griffith played in just nine games for Denver a season ago while battling injuries, recording 46 tackles. And this news could unfortunately mean the end of his time in orange and blue.

We’ll keep you posted.

(Update 12:17 p.m.) –

Griffith’s season is indeed over.

***

Broncos

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Russell Wilson is executive producer of new Amazon football show

The documentary series is called "God. Family. Football." and will be available come Sept. 1, following Evangel Christian Academy last season

12 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Mike Evans

In year two, Russell Wilson hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt

A slow start to camp wouldn't be a big deal for most QBs, but after last year's debacle, Broncos fans have every right to worry

12 hours ago

Montrell Washington...

Cecil Lammey

Montrell Washington is one of the early bright spots in camp

After an up-and-down rookie season, the wide receiver has shined during the first week of camp, providing a glimpse of his potential

12 hours ago

Montrell Washington...

Andrew Mason

At Broncos training camp, Montrell Washington is finding his stride

Beleaguered last year on punt returns, Montrell Washington is playing with confidence and making more big plays as Broncos training camp progresses.

2 days ago

Russell Wilson...

Cecil Lammey

Concern Level on Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson’s Interceptions – Orange and Blue Today Aug 2 2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news from Denver Broncos training camp. Topics Include: QB Russell Wilson is throwing a lot of picks, can the EDGE players be elite this year, an injury to a rookie in the secondary, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

2 days ago

Aaron Rodgers...

James Merilatt

The Broncos-Jets game in Week 5 could end up on Sunday night

Currently buried in the late Sunday afternoon time slot, the matchup between Denver and New York could move to primetime if warranted

2 days ago

Report: Broncos sign ILB, get very bad news on Jonas Griffith