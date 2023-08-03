Report: Broncos sign ILB, get very bad news on Jonas Griffith

Denver Broncos inside linebacker Jonas Griffith limped off at training camp earlier this week.

Head coach Sean Payton doesn’t provide many injury updates, and was coy when asked about Griffith’s health.

“We’ll see where Jonas is at. He went down yesterday, and we’ll kind of go from there,” Payton said on Wednesday.

Well, going from there apparently means adding a new ILB. 9NEWS / 104.3 The Fan insider Mike Klis broke the signing of Austin Ajiake on Thursday morning. And it’s not good news at all for Griffith.

Broncos have signed ILB Austin Ajiake per source. He’s at practice. It appears it’s not looking good for Jonas Griffith who hobbled off the other day. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 3, 2023

Awful news for ILB Jonas Griffith. It’s an ACL injury per source. #9sports — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 3, 2023

Ajiake played his college ball at UNLV and was signed by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent back in April. He had a brief stint with them before moving on to the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks over the summer and is now a member of the Broncos.

In 2022 as a senior he had 132 total tackles for UNLV, to go along with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

The Broncos are set with Josey Jewell and Alex Singleton as starters at the position, but need the depth since it appears Griffith is seriously hurt. Rookie Drew Sanders figures to be in the mix as well, but he can also play outside.

Griffith played in just nine games for Denver a season ago while battling injuries, recording 46 tackles. And this news could unfortunately mean the end of his time in orange and blue.

We’ll keep you posted.

(Update 12:17 p.m.) –

Griffith’s season is indeed over.

Season-ending surgery for Griffith who was Broncos starting ILB first-half of last season. #9sports https://t.co/uTFQ5xJ2MY — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) August 3, 2023

