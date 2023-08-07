Close
ROCKIES

Vanessa Hudgens fiancé is officially a Rockie, Tucker called up

Aug 7, 2023, 4:44 PM | Updated: 4:54 pm

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker...

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM

BY JAKE SHAPIRO


Denver Sports Analyst

The Colorado Rockies have a new celebrity fan, the star of High School Musical Vanessa Hudgens will be cheering on the purple as her husband-to-be was just called up to the bigs.

Cole Tucker, once a top prospect in MLB, played 154 games over four seasons for the Pittsburgh Pirates, who drafted him. The shortstop, second baseman and outfielder only slashed .211/.259/.314 from 2019-2022, leaving the Buccos to move on. That’s where the Rockies come in, who picked up Tucker to their minor league system over the winter after a bad stint for Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate.

In 58 games for the Albuquerque Isotopes this season, Tucker is slashing an impressive .311/.420/.460 with five homers, seven stolen bases and 34 RBI, primarily playing centerfield and second base. So he was called up by the Rockies and added to the 40-man roster on Monday ahead of the team’s series in Milwaukee. Coco Montes was sent to the farm to make a spot for Tucker.

Tucker is the fiancé of Hudgens. The two began dating in 2021, after meeting on Zoom during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. Tucker popped the question in February, just after signing with the Rockies.

At 26-years-old if the former first-rounder can catch some of what made him touted all those years ago maybe the Rockies have found something in Tucker. For now it’s just fun to have Hudgens on the side of Dinger.

***

