At Broncos training camp, Payton is focused more on the “journey” than day-to-day

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Sean Payton has been consistent about one thing: The evaluation from himself and his coaches will be broad-based, culled over the work throughout Broncos training camp. Each day provides teachable moments, but it’s part of a greater whole that is process-based.

“You come in off the drills and you say, ‘What are we doing well? What aren’t we doing well?’ That’s every period, and specifically, when it gets to the preseason and you’re playing a game,” Payton said after Friday’s practice. I think the easier thing for us is to look at what we’re doing well and what we’re not and the reason [why] as opposed to the sum total all the time.

Still, there are mile markers that matter. And if things aren’t where they need to be, he won’t hesitate to do them again.

One example came during a punt-return period. Montrell Washington appeared to triple-catch a Riley Dixon punt. He brought it in, but Washington immediately got another repetition to try and get it right.

That was an immediate re-do. Sometimes, those second attempts require planning. Take, for example, the Broncos’ work in the red zone Thursday. Payton dubbed it “average at best” when reflecting on it a day later.

“So, we’ll be back in the red zone again,” Payton said.

“I think there’s a little bit more of a journey to it. It’s not daily thing where you’re coming in and you have a crisis.”

So, when the two-minute drill opens with consecutive false-start penalties, it’s troublesome — but not paralyzing. They have time to fix it.

For those used to watching Broncos offenses of recent years struggle with the little things — particularly last year’s offense, which began careening toward calamity after a slew of pre-snap infractions early in the season — it might represent cause for panic.

But for Payton, it’s just another step. There will be more two-minute periods. And more chances to get it right.

Wrapping up Day 9 of #BroncosCamp: Was this Russell Wilson’s best day? I think so. And Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper continue to stand out. But pre-snap penalties were an issue. My @DenverSportsCom report: pic.twitter.com/MVxoOkmeqC — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 4, 2023

EYE-CATCHING PLAYER

Defensive end Jonathan Harris stole the show. During one-on-one repetitions, he used a quick first step to burst past Quinn Meinerz’s inside shoulder to get to the spot. And during the two-minute move-the-ball period, he got his hands up — like a good student of former Broncos defensive-line coach Bill Kollar — and deflected a Russell Wilson pass. The pass sailed to edge rusher Randy Gregory, who scored from there. Denver’s defense has intercepted Wilson at least once in five of the last six practices.

PLAY OF THE DAY:

The offense enjoyed a particularly strong seven-on-seven period. Wilson completed all four of his attempts, including a 30-yard strike to Greg Dulcich, who gained separation past Justin Simmons, allowing Wilson to find the second-year-tight end downfield. Dulcich reached out to grab the pass, making a nice adjustment to the football. Six plays later, Dulcich had another catch in seven-on-seven, from Jarrett Stidham. Wilson was among the first to congratulate and high-five Dulcich after that play.

NOTES:

In addition to the false-start penalties during the move-the-ball period, officials had their eyes on pass-interference calls. CB Ja’Quan McMillian drew a flag for keeping his hand on the back of Brandon Johnson’s jersey as he ran down the right sideline during the one-on-one period. In the same drill, Damarri Mathis drew a flag when he closed on WR Jerry Jeudy too soon.

RB Javonte Williams showed good awareness on one seven-on-seven play. Mindful of where the first-down marker stood, he broke back to the left after other players were covered, allowing Stidham — who was rolling out — to find him at the sticks.

Wilson appeared to make a pre-snap adjustment during one team-period play, allowing RB Samaje Perine to get wide open in the left flat. Wilson hit him with a short pass that would have turned into a long gain, as Perine had 25 yards of open space in front of him.

The 12-year veteran QB also appeared more decisive climbing the pocket, which allowed him to hit Jerry Jeudy for a 12-yard gain during a team period.

Both Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper flashed in the pass rush once again, generating multiple pressures on Wilson. Cooper had consecutive pressures during one team period.

Bonitto also made a terrific play against the run, getting past Tommy Hudson to blow up a handoff to Perine during a team period.

Perhaps Jaleel McLaughlin’s best gift is his ability to make defenders freeze by making his intentions. During one explosive run, he used his shoulders to catch defenders at the second level flat-footed, allowing him to burst for a potential 15- or 20-yard pickup.

Most of the punt-return work went to Washington and Marvin Mims Jr. Mims had a muff during one punt period.

Safety Kareem Jackson intercepted Stidham during a team period. Stidham looked for Jalen Virgil down the left sideline, but hung the ball up just a bit too long, allowing the 14-year veteran safety to track the ball and make an easy pick.

PARTICIPATION REPORT:

DL D.J. Jones and OL Yasir Durant did not practice, but was on hand.

Rookie CB Riley Moss remains sidelined due to core-muscle surgery. He should miss approximately four weeks.



QUOTE OF THE DAY:

“He’s doing good, man. I don’t know what was going on last year, but I’m here this year, so, this is all I know from him. Just seeing him from the past and what he’s been doing, and what he is, it feels like I’m playing with a living legend.” — WR Marquez Callaway, on Russell Wilson

#Broncos WR Marquez Callaway told me that catching passes from Russell Wilson is like playing with a living legend. #BroncosCamp @DenverSportsCom pic.twitter.com/7dV0s3jLqP — Cecil Lammey (@CecilLammey) August 4, 2023

WEATHER REPORT:

Perhaps the most pleasant morning of training camp so far greeted the Broncos. Temperatures rose from 73°F to 78°F during practice, with an occasional light breeze cooling the air.

***

