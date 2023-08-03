Close
Denver Sports
On Demand
Shows
Contests and Events
Denver Sports Community
Connect

BRONCOS

At what point is everyone to start worrying about Russell Wilson?

Aug 3, 2023, 3:01 PM

Russell Wilson...

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

(Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

BY DMAC


Host of "The Drive"

We are now being told that nothing really matters in terms of quarterback play during the current installation of the Broncos offense. The coaches are aghast that the media is reporting what’s happening. Clearly, the muggles know nothing of which they speak.

The problem is most of the harshest criticism is coming from current players. The “you didn’t play the game” cliche doesn’t have the same impact when ex-player after ex-player is shaking their head about the moribund offense.

Russell Wilson has been slow on the trigger, inaccurate and looks indecisive. It’s not like Jarret Stidham or Ben DiNucci are lighting it up, yet the separation between the three is negligible. When Patrick Surtain breaks up a pass in the end zone with the back of his helmet, you know there may be a problem.

“Uh, Coach, how did Surtain get concussed?”

“Well, you see, that’s what happens when a ball hits you in the back of the head. Come here. I’ll show you”

Peyton Manning famously quipped at Mike Klis, “Be careful, those wobblers hurt when they hit you in the head.” Klis had written a story about Manning’s “wobblers,” to which Peyton apparently took exception.

Surtain now knows the absolute truth of that statement. Proving he’s the all-world corner everyone knows him to be, he quickly recovered. But, it was just another one of those moments where you had to ask yourself, “What exactly is happening?”

It’s understandable that there is an ongoing process in the relationship between a new coach and a new QB, but this feels like you are getting lost getting to the house on the third date.

The sticky question is, exactly when are things supposed to look better? Perhaps, the running game dominates and all of this hand-wringing will be for naught. At this point, we are left to wonder where the disconnect is coming from. As we venture down the road, until there is some sort of dramatic turnaround, it looks more and more like we are headed for another disappointing year.

It does make you wonder if something deeper is going on with Russell Wilson. At some point, perhaps soon, the question may be as simple as, “Russ, are you okay?”

***

Broncos

Josey Jewell, Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad...

Cecil Lammey

What Do the Denver Broncos Do Without ILB Jonas Griffith? Orange and Blue Today 8.03.2023

In This Episode: Cecil Lammey and Andrew Mason discuss the latest news from Denver Broncos training camp Topics Include – ILB Jonas Griffith lands on IR, the role that tempo plays in Sean Payton’s offense, when will we see RB Javonte Williams in the preseason, plus more! Follow @CecilLammey

18 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Jake Shapiro

Russell Wilson’s merch sales plummet from a year ago

It's no secret the world has cooled on Russell Wilson after his debut season with the Denver Broncos was a stinker

18 hours ago

JaVonte Williams...

Jake Shapiro

Javonte Williams will see game action earlier than expected

The Denver Broncos appear to have a great running back in Javonte Williams, but just when he was breaking out; he busted up his knee

18 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Will Petersen

Russell Wilson is executive producer of new Amazon football show

The documentary series is called "God. Family. Football." and will be available come Sept. 1, following Evangel Christian Academy last season

18 hours ago

Jonas Griffith...

Will Petersen

Report: Broncos sign ILB, get very bad news on Jonas Griffith

A report says Jonas Griffith has an ACL injury, so the Broncos are signing Austin Ajiake who had 132 total tackles as a senior at UNLV last year

18 hours ago

Russell Wilson...

Mike Evans

In year two, Russell Wilson hasn’t earned the benefit of the doubt

A slow start to camp wouldn't be a big deal for most QBs, but after last year's debacle, Broncos fans have every right to worry

18 hours ago

At what point is everyone to start worrying about Russell Wilson?