Oddsmakers publish interesting list of possible Pac-12 expansion teams

The Colorado Buffaloes and Colorado State Rams in the same conference? No this isn’t the old RMAC, it’s a possibility according to oddsmakers in their latest listing for possible Pac-12 expansion schools.

With the Pac-12 set to become the Pac-10 again, in team numbers not in name thanks to USC and UCLA leaving, it’s no secret the conference is in flux. The Buffaloes are one of the teams that could be exiting, with rumors swirling about them re-joining the Big 12.

But the Buffs have not left, nor have Utah, Arizona or Arizona State, at least yet. And if they don’t leave, maybe the Pac-12 sticks together and adds schools.

Oddsmaker Adam Thompson has updated his hypothetical odds as to which teams will be next to join the Pac-12 which go as the following:

San Diego State +250 (28.6%)

SMU +300 (25%)

Colorado State +550 (15.4%)

Tulane +700 (12.5%)

UNLV +750 (11.8%)

Hawaii +1200 (7.7%)

Boise State +1400 (6.7%)

Fresno State +1400 (6.7%)

The Field +1700 (5.6%)

SDSU is the logical choice to replace the leaving SoCal schools, though the Aztecs don’t match up academically with the rest of the group. And SMU is interesting because it’s the big Dallas market and a foray into Texas as geography seemingly seems less important for schools in each passing year. The same goes for Tulane and New Orleans.

While woeful football school UNLV and mid-major power Boise State also find their way on here.

Of course, the most interesting for us here in Denver is if little brother CSU got elevated to twins with CU. The two will square off in Week 3 of this coming football season at Folsom Field.

