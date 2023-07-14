Do the Broncos have enough talent at edge rusher in 2023?

There is no doubt the Broncos defense is going to be one of the best in the league. They have a ton of talent on that side of the ball, and new defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is going to bring an aggressive coaching style to the sidelines this year. If there’s one thing the Broncos should be able to do in 2023, it’s getting after the passer.

So, why does the edge talent on team have so many question marks? Let’s take a look.

***

Starters: Randy Gregory, Frank Clark

I’ve got no doubt about the talent of most of the players at this position. Their health concerns, worries about age catching up with them, and how much development young players get this year are where I worry about the EDGE players on this roster.

Randy Gregory is great when he’s healthy, but he struggles in the availability department. Added in free agency last year, Gregory was everything he was cracked up to be in his first season with the Broncos. He wasn’t out there very long, but Gregory was disruptive when he was on the field.

He has never played a full 16-game season in six pro seasons, and last year Gregory just made it through six games for the Broncos. In those contests, Gregory had just seven total tackles, 2.0 sacks and two forced fumbles. He had five quarterback knockdowns and eight total pressures when he put opponents under duress. Those numbers may not seem great, but the film reveals a player who commanded a lot of double-teams as the Broncos’ premiere pass-rusher.

So, what can Gregory do this season to improve? Well, for starters he can stay out there for more than a small handful of games. Gregory is well paid, and the team is relying on him being a big part of what they do when it comes to creating pressure. He needs to be out there wreaking havoc so the defense can work smoothly as a whole. They do have the depth to give Gregory a breather if he needs it, so all he has to do is avoid a major injury.

Like many players, Gregory will have to play with a nagging injury or a little banged up. There are many ways to keep him fresh even if he is limited, but a major injury could be disastrous for the Broncos’ defensive outlook.

He wasn’t in the plans to begin the offseason, but with Baron Browning banged up the Broncos decided to add veteran Frank Clark in free agency. In early June, the Broncos signed the former Kansas City Chiefs edge to a one-year contract at $5.5 million and it can be worth up to $7.5 million with incentives. Clark had 5.0 sacks in his last 15 games with the Chiefs, but he’s been a Pro Bowl player in the past three seasons in Kansas City.

It would be better to have Clark as a reserve player, but he’s likely going to begin the season as a starter for the Broncos. I could see him rotated in and out quite a bit due to the talent behind him (mainly Jonathon Cooper), but it all depends on what Clark has left in the tank. In big moments with the Chiefs, Clark came through with big plays. The Broncos’ moments are unlikely to be as big, so one has to wonder how much motivation Clark will have to come up with the same plays.

Clark can still get after the passer. What I like most about his game is that he’s unselfish. Clark is the type of player who knows it’s not all about him. He has a nose for the ball-carrier, and Clark has multiple moves to get after the quarterback. However, what makes him a Pro Bowl player is his understanding of where pressure comes from and how pressure can be created. Clark will sacrifice his numbers so a teammate can make a play. It’s one of his greatest strengths, and I’m certain that type of unselfishness will continue in the Mile High City.

Frank Clark blows up the pulling center and right tackle. Willie Gay Abel to flow cleanly to make a tackle. #JacobsEyeInTheSky #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/AmIfN7Kraa — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) November 29, 2022

Again, if Gregory is healthy and Clark can maintain a high level of play – with some players giving both a breather – this team’s pass rush should be on point.

***

Backups: Baron Browning, Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Christopher Allen, Aaron Patrick, Thomas Incoom, Marcus Haynes

Browning should be in the starting lineup. However, back in early June it was revealed that Browning had undergone surgery to repair a partially torn meniscus. Not long after his surgery was revealed, reports surfaced that Browning may not be ready for the start of the regular season. I’m sure he’ll start camp on the PUP list, and the team is aiming for Browning to be ready in Week 1.

With Clark on the roster, the Broncos can ease Browning back into action when he’s ready to resume playing. Browning looks to be on the cusp of breaking out in the NFL. As a rookie a couple of years ago, Browning played both inside and outside linebacker. Last year, Browning primarily played EDGE and came through with 5.0 sacks. He could have had more, but Browning fought through more than a few nagging injuries last year. Browning is talented player with upside, but he’s got to stay healthy if he’s going to play up to his potential.

I think we could see Jonathon Cooper make the jump in 2023 that many wanted or expected to see from Browning. Cooper was a seventh-round pick the same year Browning was a third-round pick for the Broncos – and they both were standouts for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Cooper fell in the draft due to heart problems that were discovered in the pre-draft process. There’s no doubt his film showed at least mid-round talent with the upside to be a Pro Bowl-caliber player in the NFL.

Jonathon Cooper vs. Pat Freiermuth Advantage: Cooper and his long arm bull rush. Whew. ⁦@OhioStateFB⁩ pic.twitter.com/8vU1OY5CbX — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) November 6, 2020

Cooper has had a really good offseason. In fact, if the Broncos started Cooper instead of Clark it would not surprise me. Either way, I think both players are going to rotate opposite of Gregory to keep the waves of pass rush going as the game goes on.

A second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft, Nik Bonitto has a long way to go in his development as a pro pass-rusher. He has speed off the line of scrimmage, and Bonitto carries that over to burst once he sees the quarterback. Bonitto does not lack talent when it comes to rushing the passer, but he needs to learn how to stack moves in order to get there faster. Also, Bonitto needs to be stronger against the run. He has such an eye for the sack that he often runs himself out of the play. When a team runs right at him, Bonitto does not hold up. He’s a reserve at this point in his career, but the upside to being a starter is years away unless he can take leaps and bounds in his second season.

He didn’t play last season, but Christopher Allen is the type of player who could turn heads in training camp this year. Picked up as an undrafted free agent in 2022, Allen spent last year on Injured Reserve. Coming out of Alabama, I had a fourth-round grade on Allen. Had it not been for injury concerns (ACL 2018, Foot 2021) he would have heard his name called during the draft. Allen is not a finished product as a pass-rusher, but he’s got the natural agility and burst to get after the quarterback regularly. If he can perform well on special teams, the Broncos should at least keep Allen around on the practice squad as a developmental player.

Aaron Patrick has good skill as a rusher and on special teams. Undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky in 2020, Patrick latched on with the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie. He spent the end of that season on their practice squad and was signed to a futures contract in 2021. The Broncos scooped him up off the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2021, and he’s been with the team ever since. On the practice field, Patrick stands out because of his length and quickness. He’s been developing for some time, and this year might be the year that Patrick makes the final roster.

I think Thomas Incoom could be the next in a long line of undrafted free agents to make the Broncos’ roster as a rookie. Players like Chris Harris Jr, C.J. Anderson, Shaquil Barrett, Phillip Lindsay and others have found their way into the league – and onto stardom – from the priority free agents the Broncos were able to sign. The team is famous for finding quality talent from the ranks of the college free agents after the draft. Incoom could be the next guy because he already has good length and hustle for the position. In addition, I’ve seen at least a few moves Incoom uses to get past blockers. Once he learns to set up moves and stack them properly, Incoom has the potential to be a solid starter one day.

Marcus Haynes is a sleeper prospect out of Old Dominion who the Broncos picked up as an undrafted free agent. He’s raw at the position, but one thing is clear from his college career – he can make plays on the other side of the line of scrimmage. If he impresses in training camp and the preseason, Haynes is likely bound for the practice squad where he can add more muscle to his frame and develop his game.

***

If everyone stays healthy (quite unlikely), the Broncos are more than fine at the edge position. However, if injuries strike, they could be in trouble unless some of these younger players elevate their game. I could see the Broncos keeping an eye on the waiver wire during training camp at this position. If someone becomes available the team didn’t expect, they could make a move to add more depth when it comes to guys who can get after the passer.

***

